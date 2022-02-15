Genetec Voted Top Montreal Employer for the Sixteenth Year in a Row

English French

MONTREAL, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced that it has been named one of Montreal’s Top Employers for the sixteenth year running.



Organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers, this annual competition recognizes employers in Greater Montreal that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers are evaluated on several criteria including physical workplace, work and social atmosphere, health, financial and family benefits, vacation and time off, employee communications, performance management, training and skills development, and community involvement. Each employer is compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

Genetec, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, provides a work environment that encourages creativity, innovation, and teamwork. Genetec team members benefit from many advantages, including flexible family-friendly hours, a generous employee referral program, comprehensive group insurance coverage, a retirement savings plan, as well as generous training and personal development programs.

The company prides itself on its active internship program to help the next generation of talented individuals get a head start in their careers. All interns are paid and provided with the same opportunities as permanent employees. Every year, Genetec offers over 230 software engineering, sales, and marketing intern positions with many leading to full time employment.

"We are honored to be named a Top Montreal Employer for the sixteenth year in a row," said Richard Pailliere, Vice-President of Human Resources & Talent Management for Genetec. “As we prepare to celebrate our company’s 25th anniversary, we credit our continued success to our talented people both here in Montréal and all over the world. We strive to offer an environment that fosters creativity and encourages innovation while making sure that our employees have a healthy work-life balance.”

Headquartered in the Technoparc Montréal, just steps away from the city's coming light rail service, the company continues to expand to accommodate dynamic annual growth. Genetec is currently recruiting for over 320 open positions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. To learn about career opportunities at Genetec please visit: http://www.genetec.com/about-us/careers.

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is an innovative technology company with a broad solutions portfolio that encompasses security, intelligence, and operations. The company’s flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Genetec also develops cloud-based solutions and services designed to improve security, and contribute new levels of operational intelligence for governments, enterprises, transport, and the communities in which we live. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its global customers via an extensive network of resellers, integrators, certified channel partners, and consultants in over 159 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit: www.genetec.com

