MissionGO Announces Former Navy Captain, Chris Corgnati, As New President

BALTIMORE, M.D., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marking the growth of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), global leader, MissionGO is poised for continued accelerated growth with the appointment of Chris Corgnati as President.

“Chris’ background in leadership, unmanned aviation and business is unmatched. As a fellow Navy leader, I’m confident that his vast experience is a testament to the strength of MissionGO and the rapid growth within the UAS industry more broadly, and he will take MissionGO to the next level,” said Tony Pucciarella, Co-founder and former President. Scott Plank, Co-founder and CEO of MissionGO added, “We have the utmost faith in his ability to accelerate MissionGO’s already impressive growth.”

Corgnati brings a breadth of experience to the role, building on a diverse career that spans government, consulting and start-up experience with UAS companies of various sizes. That unique perspective coupled with having served as a U.S. Navy Commanding Officer conducting high tempo military flight operations across the globe gives him a strong skill set to apply in his new role.

“MissionGO uses cutting edge unmanned technology for things that matter such as infrastructure inspections to prevent fires and cargo deliveries of vital medical supplies,” said Chris Corgnati, President of MissionGO. “I look forward to working with the incredible talent of the MissionGO team to establish the company as the premiere UAS service provider in the country through the expansion of our core business and technology growth.”

In his new role, Chris will focus immediately on pursuing the Federal Aviation Administration’s Type Certification of unmanned aircraft, an elite distinction. He will also oversee planned growth in the current lines of business - utilities and infrastructure inspection, cargo delivery and training - as well as exploring new opportunities for MissionGO’s technology and ability to continue addressing critical infrastructure and societal needs, one mission at a time.

Meanwhile, Pucciarella will be moving to the MissionGO Board of Directors to focus on his role as CEO of AlarisPro, which has also been experiencing rapid growth. Plank is a key initial investor in AlarisPro and continues to support as JSP Ventures.

ABOUT MISSIONGO

MissionGO is setting a new standard for next-generation transportation logistics. By leveraging unmanned aircraft systems, MissionGO delivers improved reliability, reduced costs, and increased transparency to benefit multiple sectors including healthcare and critical infrastructure. The company is led by CEO Scott Plank and funded by Scott Plank Ventures Impact investments . Learn more today at www.missiongo.io ​​

ABOUT JSP VENTURES

JSP Ventures is a propeller of visionary brands. Through long-term capital investments and strategic guidance, JSP Ventures is fueling the growth of industries including logistics and supply chain, medical and healthcare, unmanned aircraft systems and more. Guided by a mission to better communities and improve lives, JSP Ventures has invested over $20 million of personally endowed capital to create lasting, positive change. Learn more at https://www.jspventures.com/.

