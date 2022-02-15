IQVIA Advances Modern Data Science by Capturing Global Healthcare Data Sets with the Help of Spectra Logic StorCycle

BOULDER, Colorado, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic, a global leader in data management and data storage solutions, today announced that Spectra’s StorCycle® Storage Lifecycle Management Software was deployed by IQVIA™ as part of an overall solution to enhance the organization’s ability to capture and preserve global healthcare data sets to achieve modern data science advancements. IQVIA chose a comprehensive solution from Spectra Logic consisting of three instances of Spectra’s StorCycle storage lifecycle management software, two Spectra BlackPearl® object storage platforms, and two Spectra® Stack Tape Libraries with LTO-8 tape drives and media.

IQVIA fuses together advances in data science, technology and human science expertise to help the healthcare industry make better decisions and improve patient outcomes. Technology and unparalled data management are key to IQVIA’s mission of driving healthcare forward.

IQVIA started searching for a new data management and storage solution that could help them better unite data between locations and make data available as needed. The solution needed to integrate seamlessly with their existing infrastructure and allow for minimal disruptions as they gradually transitioned to a new workflow.

“Our goal was to deploy a data management and storage strategy that would enable us to connect data across multiple sites,” said Lucus Johnson, IQVIA, Inc., Technology Department. “Spectra’s total solution, which includes StorCycle, provides the insight into our data that we need to make better storage management decisions, helping us scale our storage capacity on a lower cost tier, and freeing up space on our primary storage by moving unused data to an archive infrastructure.”

The Spectra Solution

The Spectra solution intelligently migrates IQVIA’s data across multiple storage devices while maintaining fast access for users. When data is identified for archiving, StorCycle moves the data seamlessly to IQVIA’s BlackPearl units. The BlackPearl systems write data to the Spectra Stack tape libraries in an open format. BlackPearl also enables bi-directional data synchronization between the organization’s two primary data centers – one in New Jersey in the U.S. and another in Dublin in Ireland. This data replication mitigates disruptions to workflows, maintains data availability and ensures that IQVIA’s assets are preserved in case of disaster or data corruption. Ultimately, IQVIA’s new solution offers the scalability they need for the future while increasing storage capacity on their primary system by moving unused but still valuable data to the archive infrastructure for cost-effective digital preservation.

For more information about Spectra’s customer, IQVIA™, read the case study here.

# # #

About Spectra Logic

Spectra Logic develops a full range of Attack Hardened™ data management and data storage solutions for a multi-cloud world. Dedicated solely to data storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic helps organizations modernize their IT infrastructures and protect and preserve their data with a broad portfolio of solutions that enable them to manage, migrate, store and preserve business data long-term, along with features to make them ransomware resilient, whether on-premises, in a single cloud, across multiple clouds, or in all locations at once. To learn more, visit www.spectralogic.com.

Follow Spectra Logic on social media:

Twitter: @spectralogic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spectralogic

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/spectra-logic

Instagram: @spectralogic

Spectra and Spectra Logic are registered trademarks of Spectra Logic Corporation. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.