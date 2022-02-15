15th February 2022

Admiral Group plc (“the Company”)

Electronic Communications Letter

The Company has today posted a letter to all its shareholders who currently receive hard copy shareholder information concerning the option to instead receive electronic communications in the future. A copy has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. A copy of the letter can also be viewed on the Investor Relations/Shareholder Services section of the Company's website at www.admiralgroup.co.uk.

Mark Waters

Company Secretary

Admiral Group plc

LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685