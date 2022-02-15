McCormack Launches M2 Home Modernization Program: Homeowners Can Now Complete Energy-Efficient Exterior Renovations with as Little as $0 Down and $0 in Added Monthly Cost

IRVINE, CA, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TODAY, McCormack Roofing, Construction & Energy Solutions, in partnership with HomeFirst Mortgage Bankers, announces the launch of the M2 Home Modernization Program – making exterior renovation projects more attainable for thousands of homeowners throughout Southern California.

The M2 Program has been designed to help homeowners upgrade their properties and build equity without increasing their monthly financial obligations. Qualifying M2 Program projects may include any combination of the following:

Energy Efficient Roofing Systems

Solar Energy Systems

Energy Efficient Windows and Doors

HVAC Upgrades or Replacements

Insulating Exterior Siding and Painting

McCormack’s President Caitlin Marroquin commented, “We are very excited to be launching a program that can help people upgrade their home in ways that they might not have even thought possible.”

She continued, “Post-pandemic, housing inventory has remained very tight in Southern California, causing many homeowners to look to renovate rather than buy a new property. We expect that the M2 Program will make the prospect of ‘staying put’ even more attractive.”

Video PR: https://youtu.be/AZ_IFV5gexk

So how does the M2 Program work?

The simple answer is through partnership.

McCormack, as a Master Elite certified general contractor, and HomeFirst, as a HUD approved direct lender, have teamed up to make it possible for homeowners to borrow against the “post-renovation value” of their properties.

By using a post-renovation value for final loan underwriting -- as opposed to a pre-renovation value, as required in most loan programs -- homeowners are now able to access more cash, better rates, and lower payments.

In certain cases, McCormack and HomeFirst are also able separate renovation financing into two components: (1) a loan than can be paid off in one lump sum at the end of a short term, such as 12-18 months, through energy efficiency related tax credits and (2) a loan that can be paid off over a longer term, such as 15-30 years, through an amortized payment schedule.

The M2 Program is ideal for any homeowner that has an existing home value of $500,000 or greater and is seeking to complete exterior renovations of at least $20,000.

To learn more about McCormack’s M2 Home Modernization Program and to assess how the M2 program might apply to your scenario, please visit www.mccormackroofing.com/calculator .

About McCormack:

For 30 years McCormack Roofing, Construction & Energy Solutions has been providing trusted contracting services to property owners throughout Southern California. McCormack has installed over 10,000 residential roof systems, served as a general contractor on hundreds of exterior renovation projects, and consistently been named a top contractor on Angi and HomeAdvisor for more than a decade. In 2021, McCormack was rated as a Master Elite Contractor by GAF, one of the largest building products manufacturers in North America. Master Elite status is granted to less than 2% of all building contractors nationwide.

To learn more about McCormack, please visit www.mccormackroofing.com .

Press Contact:

Glass Box Agency

18201 Von Karman Ave.

Suite 300

Irvine, CA 92612

info@glassboxagency.com

Attachment