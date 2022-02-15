Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results

Icelandic English

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where two series were offered for sale

A total of 8 bids for ISK 780m were received in the series LBANK CB 25 at 4.97%-5.05% yield. No bids were accepted in the series.

A total of 8 bids for ISK 2,540m were received in the series LBANK CB 27 at 5.12%-5.17% yield. No bids were accepted in the series.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A- with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.