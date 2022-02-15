Khabib VS Holloway: the first ever Metaverse Fight to take place in Creed

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegionFarm, a Y-Combinator-backed startup based out of San Francisco announced that on February 12th, 2022 it would be hosting the first ever professional fight in the Metaverse; starring MMA Legends Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway in the main event. The renowned fighters came together in the Creed: Rise to Glory multiplayer VR Boxing game while Martial Arts Legend, Daniel Cormier, acted as commentator at the event; streamed live on Twitch.





Prior to the fight, fans were able to attend an exclusive event in Mozilla:hubs, where Nurmagomedov and Holloway answered questions during a Q&A session. They even fought their fans in a live VR boxing match! To attend the party via a browser or VR headset, users had to purchase an NFT that acts as a membership card to enter the club. While professional sports fans are already familiar with collectible cards in the form of NFTs with notable moments from fights, LegionFarm provides a whole new level of immersive experience.





“NFTs aren’t a modern phenomenon, they’re the way the future does business,” said Alexey Beliankin, the CEO of LegionFarm. “To kick off the transition, we have released our ERC-721 NFT. Owners of these NFTs will be the first to get a sizeable stake of our ERC-20 token which carries the weight of governance in LegionFarm’s DAO. Holders will be the first to receive the token as an Airdrop, free at this early stage.”





LegionFarm is a video game companionship & coaching service that matches professional gamers with senior gamers with busy lives who would like to spend some high quality time playing, improving their skills, and having fun. Already, LegionFarm has 5,000 active pro-players and more than 60,000 regular users.





LegionFarm has raised over a $17 million split between two rounds. $6 million in the first round in May 2021 from Y Combinator, TMT Investments, SVB, Scrum VC, Altair Capital, Kevin Lin (Twitch), Ankur Nagpal (Teachable). The further $11 million extension from Winter Capital and Alex Summers of Activision, and others. With such a successful start, the platform is now making a step towards transforming into a Play & Earn engine, and a Web 3.0 gaming guild with the following creation of a DAO.





After the fight, visitors were able to proceed to VR Guest Rooms inside Mozilla:hubs. This allowed them to interact with the community and even seize the chance to ask the athletes anything they wanted during a Q&A Session. Khabib Nurmagomedov earlier announced his partnership with the startup on Twitter and Instagram. Daniel Cormier, Max Holloway, and Islam Makhachev have each signed a long-term partnership contract with LegionFarm.





Video Here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOY7Ba7eKSA