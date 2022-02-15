(CORRECTION) SFLMaven Sees Weekly Sales Top $202k on Strong Demand and Premium Items

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is pleased to announce that the Company saw over $202k in total sales for the week ended Thursday, February 10, 2022.

The Company’s "Famous Thursday Night Auction" event again dominated sales activity for the week. SFLMaven has now pulled in over $400k in its past two Thursday Night Auction events.

The auction was highlighted by the sale of an 18K gold 10.20CTW VS diamond tennis bracelet, which sold for $8,000, and a rare vintage Patek Philippe Gondolo watch with an onyx dial, which sold for $6,200.

“We parted with some truly exquisite pieces this week, and we saw plenty of eager consumers willing to pay top dollar for them,” noted Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. “Q4 of last year saw a big bump in average price per item sold. I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see that jump again this quarter when the books are closed. We have a number of tailwinds at our back right now in the jewelry space, including strong demand and a competitive advantage on the sourcing side, and we look forward to riding those positive trends as we get closer to fully implementing our Metaverse strategy.”

