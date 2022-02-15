SaaS, Technology and Healthcare Executive Sajal Sahay is the Newest CMO at Chief Outsiders

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaaS, Technology and Healthcare Marketing Executive Sajal Sahay has joined Chief Outsiders, effective January 2022. Sahay joins the ranks of the fractional “Executives-as-a-Services” firm at a time of significant growth, with more than 100 CMOs now available to deliver C-level marketing strategies through right-sized engagements at SMB and mid-market companies.

Sahay, who joins Chief Outsiders after gaining 30 years of product marketing, demand generation, as well as branding and executive management experience, is noted for leveraging a trio of insights — product, distribution, and competitive industry analyses — as a recipe for revenue growth. Sahay has honed these skills with leading organizations such as Bausch & Lomb, Philips, T-Mobile, Hewlett-Packard, and Fairchild Semiconductor, as well as multiple start-ups funded by Tier I VC’s in the Seattle and Bay Areas.

Over the course of his career, Sahay has successfully increased market share and revenue for the Sonicare electronic toothbrush, even with a 6x pricing premium to its closest rival. He led a team from T-Mobile, Google and HTC that launched the world’s first and second Android phones. At Twin Prime, Sahay worked closely with the initial trial customers to design and execute a content marketing strategy that positioned Twin Prime as the thought leader and lead generator in the AI performance field.

“Designing marketing plans, product portfolios, content marketing strategies, and unique value propositions, Sajal quickly builds value, thought leadership, and brand presence to accelerate company valuations,” said Karen Hayward, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders.

Sahay earned his Master’s degree in Business Administration from IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain, and holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Chicago.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with more than 100 fractional Chief Marketing Officers/Chief Marketing Outsiders (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,400 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

