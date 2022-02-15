The Batman Prop Replicas Announced From Factory Entertainment

CONCORD, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pop culture collectibles manufacturer Factory Entertainment is adding to its wide range of high-end movie prop replicas with a line of limited-edition replicas from the highly anticipated Warner Bros. and DC motion picture The Batman. The first release, which is now available to pre-order, is the Batarang™.

Product developers at Factory Entertainment were provided with digital assets of the Batarang™ prop directly from the production team of The Batman. This allowed the company to produce a full-size, screen-accurate replica featuring all of the fine detail of the original prop. Each replica features a hand-weathered finish replicating the on-screen appearance of the prop.

To enhance and exhibit the beauty of the replica, Factory Entertainment has included a museum-quality presentation box with a piano-black finish and acrylic window, allowing collectors to showcase this exquisite piece to maximum effect. Also included is a metal plaque with a unique limited-edition number and a certificate of authenticity.

"We're very excited to unveil our first of many collectibles from The Batman," said Jordan Schwartz, President and CEO of Factory Entertainment. "The Batarang™ is an essential piece of The Dark Knight's arsenal, and we thought this would be the perfect prop replica to start with. We're also well into development of full-size replicas of The Batman's cowl and his grapple launcher, and fans can expect further announcements on those, along with offerings in our other collectibles lines, very soon."

In 2022 and 2023 fans can also look forward to more offerings in Factory Entertainment's full-sized and scaled prop replica lines from other current and upcoming DC hits, including, among others, Peacemaker, Justice League, The Flash, Black Adam and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

"We're thrilled to be continuing to expand our commitment to producing top-tier collectibles from Warner Bros. and DC properties. The passionate DC collector community is one we are honored to serve with the kind of high-end collectibles that create the greatest emotional connection between fans and the characters they love," continued Schwartz. "Over the last decade, we've particularly established ourselves as the leader in the prop replica category. When people ask, 'where does he get all those wonderful toys,' the answer is Factory Entertainment."

The Batman Batarang™ Limited Edition Prop Replica is available to pre-order now at FactoryEnt.com.

*Prototype images shown. Final product subject to change and to licensor approval.

