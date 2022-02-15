Glidewell Launches 2nd Annual Guiding Leaders Program for Women in Dentistry

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Guiding Leaders program at Glidewell offers practicing women dentists an opportunity to be a part of a six-month, in-person training initiative that will strengthen their leadership skills and guide them to spark change for other women in dentistry. Women with five or more years of clinical experience who reside in the United States are encouraged to apply at guidingleaders.com.

"Guiding Leaders is focused on empowering women in the industry and helping them expand their leadership goals," said Stephenie Goddard, chief executive officer at Glidewell and Guiding Leaders visionary. "We are honored to elevate women and their potential through immersive studies on our Newport Beach, California, campus. This dynamic environment is dedicated to advancing their knowledge of business, communication and team building. Participants will also be able to earn up to 70 continuing education credits."

With a nonclinical curriculum, the program emphasizes themes that will directly influence the participants' practices and their surrounding networks, including courses on practice management, leadership development, financial planning, case photography and brand enhancement. Each selected participant will also be assigned a personal mentor for the program who is dedicated to improving their specific practice.

"Our 2019 Guiding Leaders event was widely praised by the participants, and we are thrilled to be offering the program again this year," said Bobbie Norton, managing editor of Chairside® magazine and co-sponsor of Guiding Leaders. "These women will be given the chance to cultivate not only their leadership skills but also their relationships with fellow women dentists and subject matter experts."

The second annual Guiding Leaders program launches this April and concludes in October. Apply online before the March 25, 2022, deadline at guidingleaders.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Eldon Thompson, Sr. Director of Marketing

Glidewell

mail@glidewell.com

Related Images











Image 1: Glidewell Launches 2nd Annual Guiding Leaders Program for Women in Dentistry





Six-month program is designed to train a select group of women to become key influencers in the field.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment