UT Alum Brings Fan-Favorite Fajita Pete's to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Austin, it is nearly impossible to sit down at a restaurant on a Friday evening at a reasonable time. This observation comes as no surprise to residents of the booming metro, but serial entrepreneur and University of Texas alum Michael Blalock aims to bring a solution.

Since 2020, Austin has grown by half a million residents, earning the title of the nation's fastest-growing large metro and bringing new challenges for its foodie community.

"The city is always wanting something new," says food blogger AustinEater. Yet, like many other growing cities, consistent food quality, service and convenience have become nearly impossible for traditional restaurants to achieve. "It can be frustrating as a consumer."

Enter an unlikely hero — the fajita fanatics of Fajita Pete's, a streamlined fajita takeout concept with 25 locations open in Houston and Dallas.

"In Austin, there's a spirit of adventure and a real need for great takeout and delivery options," says Blalock, citing just a few of the reasons he chose to champion the Austin location. "Fajita Pete's was a family favorite for years before I franchised."

Blalock's first Austin location is now open at 5523A Balcones Dr., and he has no plans of slowing down. Named one of 2020's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals and one of 2021's Best Franchise Deals, Fajita Pete's has raving fans and an efficient brick-and-mortar footprint that accelerate multi-unit growth for franchisees like Blalock, who has five more area locations in the works and long-term plans for a dozen or more.

Why fajitas?

Many consider fajitas a time-consuming and strictly sit-down experience (complete with sizzling skillet) but when Pedro "Pete" Mora founded Fajita Pete's in 2008, he slashed the notoriously complex Tex-Mex menu to streamline operations for takeout, delivery, and catering.

"At Fajita Pete's, it's not about flair. It's about quality and convenience. Period," says Mora.

"Whatever you're expecting, we're going to surpass your expectations," says Blalock. "We'll stop at nothing to be your go-to place for fajitas."

Community

In keeping with Fajita Pete's tradition, Blalock wasted no time connecting with the Austin community.

Four days before officially opening, Fajita Pete's donated $2,500 to the Neighborhood Longhorns Program, which offers college scholarships to economically disadvantaged students. The store also pledged 100 meals to feed the entire staff at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Austin.

"Being part of Fajita Pete's has been a blast, with a lot of hard work and incredibly rewarding interactions," says Blalock. "And a lot of queso for me on a personal level."

About Fajita Pete's

Fajita Pete's is known for handmade Tex-Mex designed for catering and delivery. Under the humble leadership of Pedro "Pete" Mora, Fajita Pete's currently has over 100 units in development nationwide. For more information, visit franchisefajitapetes.com. For press, contact marketing@fajitapetes.com.

