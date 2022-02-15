Up to 92% in Savings―a USD 559 Value―with Parallels Limited-Time Premium Mac Apps Bundle, Now Available at No Cost to New Parallels Desktop for Mac Customers and a Discounted Price for Eligible Current Customers

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Parallels (parallels.com) announced a new premium bundle of nine top-rated Mac apps, a USD 559 value MSRP (manufacturers’ suggested retail price), which is available to new and current eligible Parallels® Desktop for Mac (parallels.com/desktop) customers, now through February 28, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PST.



The exclusive Mac apps bundle with Parallels Desktop for Mac includes:

Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac: A trusted virtualization software to run native Windows applications on Mac computers with Apple M1 and Intel chips—all without rebooting. The latest version of Parallels Desktop for Mac, 17, is packed with must-have performance and graphic improvements, enhanced Windows gaming experience, and is optimized for Windows 11 and macOS Monterey operating systems.

A trusted virtualization software to run native Windows applications on Mac computers with Apple M1 and Intel chips—all without rebooting. The latest version of Parallels Desktop for Mac, 17, is packed with must-have performance and graphic improvements, enhanced Windows gaming experience, and is optimized for Windows 11 and macOS Monterey operating systems. Parallels Toolbox for Mac and Windows: Whether you need to clean your hard drive, download an Internet video, create a quick barcode, or give a presentation without distractions, Parallels Toolbox is an all-in-one solution with more than 40 tools for macOS and Windows that simplify common tasks to just one-click. Unlock the potential of your Mac or PC with all popular productivity utilities without learning complicated system settings or a need to pay for dozens of individual apps. A one-year subscription is included.

Whether you need to clean your hard drive, download an Internet video, create a quick barcode, or give a presentation without distractions, Parallels Toolbox is an all-in-one solution with more than 40 tools for macOS and Windows that simplify common tasks to just one-click. Unlock the potential of your Mac or PC with all popular productivity utilities without learning complicated system settings or a need to pay for dozens of individual apps. A one-year subscription is included. Parallels Access: Remotely access up to five computers—PC or Mac—and work easily via any HTML5 web browser, or from an unlimited number of iPads, iPhones, or Android tablets and phones using familiar native touch gestures. Parallels Access delivers peace of mind to remote and mobile workers with its ability to provide access to all the files and apps on their computers via the Internet—anytime from anywhere. A one-year subscription is included.

Remotely access up to five computers—PC or Mac—and work easily via any HTML5 web browser, or from an unlimited number of iPads, iPhones, or Android tablets and phones using familiar native touch gestures. Parallels Access delivers peace of mind to remote and mobile workers with its ability to provide access to all the files and apps on their computers via the Internet—anytime from anywhere. A one-year subscription is included. MindManager ® Essentials: A visual productivity & mind mapping software, MindManager simplifies the way you process and manage information. Turn scattered ideas and data into clear visual maps that are easy to build, organize, evolve, and share. Organize your workday with MindManager Essentials, the web version of MindManager for individuals. Valid for new MindManager customers only. Includes a one-year subscription.

A visual productivity & mind mapping software, MindManager simplifies the way you process and manage information. Turn scattered ideas and data into clear visual maps that are easy to build, organize, evolve, and share. Organize your workday with MindManager Essentials, the web version of MindManager for individuals. Valid for new MindManager customers only. Includes a one-year subscription. Ad Remover: Enjoy unlimited blocking of all online ads with this popular ad-blocking extension that puts you in complete control of your browsing experience. Not only does Ad Remover block all types of ads, but it also blocks tracking cookies so that your privacy is protected, increases website loading speed, and decreases data usage per page load by 19 percent on average. Includes a one-year subscription.

Enjoy unlimited blocking of all online ads with this popular ad-blocking extension that puts you in complete control of your browsing experience. Not only does Ad Remover block all types of ads, but it also blocks tracking cookies so that your privacy is protected, increases website loading speed, and decreases data usage per page load by 19 percent on average. Includes a one-year subscription. 1Password Families: Protect your family with 1Password. 1Password is the easiest and safest way to share passwords, credit cards, and anything else that is too important to email. It helps your family practice smart online security by generating strong, unique passwords for all your online accounts. 1Password remembers everything for you, keeps it safe, and automatically signs you in to your favorite sites with a single click. 1Password Families includes five family members (for one year). Valid only for new 1Password customers.

Protect your family with 1Password. 1Password is the easiest and safest way to share passwords, credit cards, and anything else that is too important to email. It helps your family practice smart online security by generating strong, unique passwords for all your online accounts. 1Password remembers everything for you, keeps it safe, and automatically signs you in to your favorite sites with a single click. 1Password Families includes five family members (for one year). Valid only for new 1Password customers. Fantastical Premium: Fantastical Premium is a calendar and tasks app for Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch with many features including events, tasks, weather, interesting calendars, meeting proposals, instant conference call joining, quick conference call creation, calendar sets, 14 widgets, and much more. A single subscription (for one year) includes all features, all services, and all platforms. Valid only for new Fantastical customers.

Fantastical Premium is a calendar and tasks app for Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch with many features including events, tasks, weather, interesting calendars, meeting proposals, instant conference call joining, quick conference call creation, calendar sets, 14 widgets, and much more. A single subscription (for one year) includes all features, all services, and all platforms. Valid only for new Fantastical customers. Cardhop Premium: Add new contacts or edit existing contacts with unparalleled ease and simplicity. Just enter the name of the contact along with the new details and Cardhop will do the rest. Use your iPhone or iPad camera to quickly scan a business card or printed address from a document. Cardhop will parse the printed information and instantly convert it into a new contact. Interacting with your contacts has never been easier, or this fast!

Add new contacts or edit existing contacts with unparalleled ease and simplicity. Just enter the name of the contact along with the new details and Cardhop will do the rest. Use your iPhone or iPad camera to quickly scan a business card or printed address from a document. Cardhop will parse the printed information and instantly convert it into a new contact. Interacting with your contacts has never been easier, or this fast! Intego Mac Internet Security X9: This award-winning Mac anti-virus and firewall software offers 24/7 antivirus and antispyware protection, intelligent firewall for home & hotspot network protection, stops third-party apps from collecting your data, and its intuitive design allows you to adjust the best security level against malware and network attacks. A one-year subscription is included.

This award-winning Mac anti-virus and firewall software offers 24/7 antivirus and antispyware protection, intelligent firewall for home & hotspot network protection, stops third-party apps from collecting your data, and its intuitive design allows you to adjust the best security level against malware and network attacks. A one-year subscription is included. Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office Premium Edition: A single cyber protection solution that keeps your digital world safe from all threats— from coffee spills to hardware failures to cyberthreat attacks—with a unique integration of data protection and cybersecurity in one. Unifies reliable backup and advanced anti-malware in one full feature solution. Delivers peace of mind knowing your devices and backups are protected. A one-year subscription for 3 Mac/PCs with 1TB of cloud storage is included.

Availability and Pricing

The limited-time premium Mac app bundle from Parallels is only available from Tuesday, February 15 to Monday, February 28 and can be purchased here.

Current Parallels Desktop for Mac customers can upgrade to the package here.

About Parallels

Parallels is a global leader in cross-platform solutions that make it simple for businesses and individuals to use and access the applications and files they need on any device or operating system. Parallels helps customers leverage the best technology out there, whether it’s Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or the cloud. Parallels solves complex engineering and user-experience problems by making it simple and cost-effective for businesses and individual customers to use applications anywhere, anytime. Parallels, a business unit of Corel, has offices in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Visit parallels.com/about for more information.

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW, MindManager, Parallels, and WinZip – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals.

To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

Media Contact:

Sharda Veeramally, Corporate Communications Manager, sveeramally@parallels.com.

Notes: Promotion ends February 28, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PST.

All statements made herein respect of third-party software, technologies and applications are in accordance with the information currently available at such third parties’ websites. Parallels does not assume any liability for the accuracy, reliability, or validity of those statements.

© 2022 Parallels International GmbH. All rights reserved. Parallels and the Parallels Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S., and/or elsewhere. MindManager is a trademark or registered trademark of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S., and/or elsewhere. Apple, Mac, and macOS are trademarks of Apple Inc. All other company, product, and service names, logos, brands, and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Use of any brands, names, logos, or any other information, imagery, or materials pertaining to a third party does not imply endorsement. We disclaim any proprietary interest in such third-party information, imagery, materials, marks, and names of others. For all notices and information about patents, please visit www.parallels.com/about/legal/.﻿

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7dd37111-dc14-4e5c-8616-55a4dddd4970



