Bold Style Meets Brilliant Lighting – CORSAIR Launches 5000T RGB Mid-Tower Case

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced the new CORSAIR iCUE 5000T RGB PC case. Boasting a unique contoured design in black or white and 208 individually addressable RGB LEDs, the 5000T RGB has the most integrated lighting ever built into a CORSAIR case. High-airflow mesh panels and room for up to two simultaneous 360mm radiators for outstanding cooling ensure the 5000T RGB makes an immediate and lasting impression.



The 5000T RGB’s stunning light show comes from 160 individually addressable RGB LEDs in the built-in light strips that surround your hardware on three sides, and 48 across the three included CORSAIR LL120 RGB fans. This setup comes pre-wired and ready to go right out of the box thanks to an included iCUE COMMANDER CORE XT controller, delivering precise fan speed control for up to six PWM fans and detailed system monitoring, in addition to unparalleled lighting control.

The 5000T RGB features the clean design and builder-friendly features to help you get the most out of today’s most powerful components. A spacious interior can accommodate up to ten 120mm fans or multiple 360mm radiators, made possible by a convenient motherboard tray that enables side-mounted cooling configurations. This is complemented by removable front and roof mesh panels, providing plentiful airflow to any system built inside.

For enthusiasts seeking even more RGB lighting to set their case apart, today also sees the launch of CORSAIR iCUE LC100 Case Accent Lighting Panels. LC100 kits let you unleash your creativity by configuring your own custom layouts of up to 18 interconnected triangular RGB tiles inside or outside your case. LC100 attaches magnetically to any steel surface, and comes with special low-profile connectors and hinges for attachment at varying angles – making spectacular three-dimensional layouts possible. LC100 Starter Kits include a CORSAIR iCUE Lighting Node PRO controller so you can immediately synchronize your case lighting with the rest of your iCUE setup, while Expansion Kits add nine more panels for even more sprawling, mesmerizing configurations.

For the bold styling and brilliant lighting to show off your latest PC masterpiece, the 5000T RGB and LC100 make an unforgettable combination.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

The CORSAIR iCUE 5000T RGB Mid Tower Case and CORSAIR iCUE LC100 Case Accent Lighting Panels are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

The 5000T RGB and LC100 are backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the 5000T RGB and LC100, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

