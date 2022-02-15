New VelocityEHS Total Worker Health Conference Encourages a Broader Approach to Employee Physical & Psychological Well-Being

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) software, announced today it will host its new virtual event—The VelocityEHS Total Worker Health Conference—on March 2, 2022. Based off the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) “Total Worker Health” (TWH) initiative, the exclusive event aims to help busy EHS professionals learn how to evolve from the traditional approach of preventing workplace injuries to a broader focus on designing policies and programs around employees’ physical and psychological well-being. Notable researchers and VelocityEHS experts will unpack key insights about TWH through a series of informative talks and Q&A sessions.



Register now for the whole conference or to attend specific sessions.

“Outside of increasing worker safety and well-being, research shows that a Total Worker Health approach pays dividends, delivering substantial returns to employers looking to gain competitive advantages related to recruitment, retention, employee satisfaction, community engagement and reputation, and sustainable workforce culture,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “EHS professionals and business leaders who have not yet redesigned their policies and programs to account for the shifting work landscape would significantly benefit from attending this conference and the knowledge gained from it.”

External changes, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, have presented new challenges to protecting employee health and safety, including mental health. EHS professionals must learn to better balance multi-employer worksites, temporary workers, geographically isolated work, task automation, and the growing recognition of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), to meet the needs and opportunities of an evolving workforce. The TWH initiative meets this demand by providing an integrated and effective framework for approaching workplace safety management.

Sessions during the free Total Worker Health Virtual Conference include:

Why Business Leaders Should Care

9−9:45 a.m. ET

Presented by Jack Dennerlein, Professor and Interim Chair for the Department of Physical Therapy, Movement and Rehabilitation Sciences, Northeastern University; Adjunct Professor of Ergonomics and Safety, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Moderated by Blake McGowan, Director of Ergonomics Research, VelocityEHS.

Why Industrial Hygienists Should Care

10−10:45 a.m. ET

Presented by Fred Boelter, CIH, PE, BCEE, FAIHA, Principal, Boelter Risk Sciences and Engineering. Moderated by Dave Risi, CIH, CSP, Principal Solutions Strategist, VelocityEHS and Kristi Hames, CIH, Senior Solutions Strategist, VelocityEHS.



Psychosocial Stress and MSD Risk: A Q&A with the Researchers

11−11:30 a.m. ET

Presented by Mary F. Barbe, Professor, Temple University and Sean Gallagher, PhD, CPE, Professor, Auburn University. Moderated by Rick Barker, Principal Solutions Strategist, VelocityEHS.



Integrating Psychosocial Risks into Safety Management

11:45−12:15 a.m. ET

Presented by Phil Molé, EHS & Sustainability Expert, VelocityEHS.

The VelocityEHS virtual events offer attainable learning opportunities to individuals seeking unique perspectives on the common EHS and ESG issues most affecting companies today. Stay up-to-date with current and upcoming virtual conferences, webinars and other learning opportunities by visiting the Webinars & Recordings page and following VelocityEHS on LinkedIn.

The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform delivers best-in-class performance in the areas of health, safety, risk, ESG and operational excellence. Backed by the largest global software community of EHS experts and thought leaders, the software drives expert processes so that every team member can produce outstanding results. For more information about VelocityEHS and its complete award-winning software solutions, visit www.EHS.com.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 20,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS technology. Through the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, the company helps global enterprises drive operational excellence by delivering best-in-class capabilities for health, safety, environmental compliance, training, operational risk and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2021 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

Media Contact

Betsy Utley-Marin

312.881.2307

butleymarin@ehs.com