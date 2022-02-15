Shuttle Computer Group Announces Small, Powerful, Versatile DS20U Series

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Computer Group, Inc., one of the world’s leading designers of small form computers, introduces its DS20U series of small, powerful and fanless ultra-compact one-liter PCs with power-efficient 10th gen Intel® Comet Lake-U, in Celeron/i3/i5/i7 configurations. These computers run up to three 4K displays and are designed for kiosks, digital signage, thin clients, and office use.



“The DS20U series is a workhorse with exceptional connectivity, which makes them great all-around fanless computers,” said Ray Lin, general manager, Shuttle Computer Group. “Integrators can harness their power easily, in so many ways.”

Platform choice determines input flexibility: on its i3/i5/i7 options, the DS20U has four native built-in USB3.2 Gen2 inputs; with Celeron, it provides USB3.1 Gen1. Any of the DS20U series boasts four USB2.0; one COM port; a dual Intel® Gigabit LAN; and support 802.11 AC WiFi + BT. The RS232/422/485 port can be configured as a Ring Indicator (RI) or external power supply with a voltage level of either 5V or 12V, which is essential for automotive and other commercial applications.

With one M.2 2280 Type M slot expanded, it can support PCIe x4 or SATA 6Gb devices, providing higher transmission bandwidth to meet user’s requirements for high-performance devices.

The DS20U is currently available through computer resellers; they come with a three-year limited warranty.

About Shuttle Computer Group

Shuttle Computer Group is the North American subsidiary of Shuttle Inc., a publicly traded company established in 1983. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for digital signage, point-of-sale (POS) and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, food service and hospitality industries as well as motherboards and bare bones systems.

For more information, visit http://us.shuttle.com . or call 1-888-972-1818.

Intel and Celeron are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation; HDMI is a trademark of HDMI Licensing. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.