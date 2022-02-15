Woodward Schedules Investor Day

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) announced today that it will host an Investor Day on March 9, 2022 in New York City. Woodward executives will present the company’s long-term strategy, prospects for growth, and financial objectives, and will respond to questions at the end of the presentation.



The event will be held at The Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, New York. Registration and breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. EST. Proof of vaccination will be required. Presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. EST. Lunch will be provided following the conference.

A live webcast of the conference, including slide presentations, will be accessible the day of the conference at www.woodward.com. A webcast replay will be available until April 13, 2022.

To attend, please register online at Woodward Investor Day 2022 or email Peggy Popps at Investor.Relations@woodward.com by Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacturing, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Together with our customers, we are enabling the path to a cleaner, decarbonized world. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements concerning the company’s expectation that it will host the Investor Day in person in New York City. Actual results could differ materially from projections or any other forward-looking statements and we have no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from projections and forward-looking statements are described in Woodward's Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021 and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.