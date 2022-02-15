Grand Cannabis Co. Revitalizes “Good Things Coming” Into a Premium Lifestyle Brand Under Copperstate Farms

PHOENIX, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grand Cannabis Co., a joint venture from Copperstate Farms and Healthy Lifestyle Brands, LLC., today debuted new product categories and a fresh, modern look for cannabis brand Good Things Coming. Designed to meet a broader consumer base, the revitalized Good Things Coming portfolio includes concentrates, pre-rolls, and cartridges, in addition to its award-winning edibles. The new products are now available at Sol Flower and select dispensaries throughout Arizona.



"We see enormous potential with Good Things Coming, which is already a favorite among patients and consumers. With this relaunch, we’re moving the brand beyond just edibles to be a major player across all cannabis categories. It's a dramatic rebrand that makes a bold statement and positions Good Things Coming as a true lifestyle cannabis brand,” stated Grand Cannabis Co. Executive Vice President and General Manager Rolf Sannes.

Grand Cannabis Co. combines industry-leading cultivation and manufacturing capabilities at Copperstate Farms with Healthy Lifestyle Brands’ consumer marketing, product development, and health and wellness expertise.

According to market research firm BDSA, 43 percent of adults in fully legal states are cannabis consumers with consumption methods and usage reasons varying greatly across product categories. Grand Cannabis Co. is focused on building integrative cannabis brands that tap into the varied interests and lifestyles of a national consumer audience with an emphasis on personal optimization.

The bold Good Things Coming rebrand conveys an elevated cannabis experience for the diverse consumer and reflects recent CPG design trends. Featuring eye-catching hues and a sophisticated black color scheme, the modern look is reinforced with a complementary website, GoodThingsComing.us.

New flavors and categories under the Good Things Coming product suite include live resin cartridges, live resin and live rosin concentrates, pre-rolls, as well as the brand’s original lavender lemon drops and brownie bites edibles. In 2021, Good Things Coming brownie bites received 2nd place honors at Arizona’s first High Times Cannabis Cup.

“Good Things Coming is growing up, delivering a voice and personality that has diverse appeal and offers an enhanced customer experience,” explained Allie Marconi, senior director of marketing at Copperstate Farms.

The Good Things Coming refresh is also a response to new industry insights. In a recent BDSA report, brand loyalty is projected to emerge as more brands achieve cross border market share with 20 percent of cannabis consumers saying brand reputation influences their product choice.

Copperstate Farms is the parent company to multiple product suites including Good Things Coming and dispensary brand Sol Flower, operating five retail locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Sun City, and two in Tempe. Copperstate Farms is also home to a 40-acre glass greenhouse in Snowflake, Arizona, with an additional 40 acres approved for cultivation buildout. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

About Copperstate Farms Management, LLC:

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis operator headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company manages the licensed production and distribution of cannabis in the U.S. and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot greenhouse in Snowflake, Arizona. Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites and the dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, which includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom. The multi-use dispensary brand has locations in Phoenix, Tempe, Scottsdale, and Sun City, Arizona.

Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local laborers, material suppliers, and contractors. Copperstate Farms operates under license entity East Valley Patient Wellness Group, Inc., license number: 00000019ESXY11403163. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

About Good Things Coming: Established in 2019, Good Things Coming is a next level cannabis brand with a portfolio of products designed for the diverse cannabis consumer. Handcrafted from sungrown flower in Snowflake, Arizona, Good Things Coming offers precision-dosed products across multiple categories, including live resin cartridges, live resin and live rosin concentrates, pre-rolls, as well as lavender lemon drop and brownie bite edibles. For more information, visit GoodThingsComing.us.

