Counter UAV Market Size Worth $5.02Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 14.7% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Counter UAV Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (Laser Systems, Kinetic Systems, and Electronic Systems), Force Type (Air, Ground, and Naval), Product Type (Ground Based and Handheld), Configuration (Portable and Stationary), and End Users (Defense and Homeland Security)”. The counter UAV market growth is driven by the increase in investment by military forces toward counter UAV systems, the rising surge in terrorism and constantly increasing use of drones in many applications.





Get Exclusive Sample Pages of this research study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00027245/







Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1,921.55 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 5,021.57 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 14.7% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 188 No. Tables 135 No. of Charts & Figures 89 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Technology, Force Type, Product Type Configuration, and End Users Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Counter UAV Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, NORTHROP GRUMMAN, Leonardo S.p.A., and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd are among the key players profiled in the counter UAV market study. In addition, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global counter UAV market size and its ecosystem.

In 2021, DroneShield announced its tie-up with Trakka System, designed to serve better the C-UAS, ISR, inspection, and UAS marketplaces.

In 2020, Blighter Surveillance System Ltd launched the latest range of market-leading radars, the A800 3D drone detection radar for land, air, and sea surveillance.





Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00027245/







Kinetic counter UAV systems are used by military bodies across the globe to completely take down a drone. It utilizes anti-drone weight lines or nets that are generally launched with the help of compressed air, or another UAV. These devices help capture the drone, neutralize it, or destroy. At times, unknown drones are sent within military boundaries to study the area or to keep a close eye on the opponents' whereabouts. In such cases, destroying the complete drone ensures enhanced safety to the military forces. Some major companies offering kinetic counter UAV systems are KWESST Micro Systems Inc. and Zen Technologies Limited. KWESST Micro Systems Inc. offers micro-drone for kinetic interdiction of small drones, including swarms, that can be launched by soldiers. It is a fully automated drone that helps in the identification of drones, tracks, hunts and neutralizes them with kinetic technology. These systems also cover a range of 4 km. In October 2021, the company announced the development of a new counter UAV system in response to the rapidly increasing threat of loitering munitions.

The countries are making remarkable progress in their soldier modernization programs, which subsequently influenced the procurement of the counter UAV over the years. Despite the economic downfall faced by European nations owing to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19, a few countries—such as Germany and the Netherlands—allocated significant amounts to their respective defense forces in 2020. In 2020, the German and Dutch defense forces also emphasized soldier modernization, which enabled the domestic and international counter UAV market players to acquire contracts from both the defense forces.

Integration of Technologies for Development of UAV-based Anti-Drone to Contribute to Counter UAV Market Growth:

As both military and civilian personnel face an increasing aerial danger, counter UAV equipment has experienced a rise in adoption over the years. Counter-UAV technology is becoming more pervasive, from handheld devices to a flying counter-drone system. There are several ways to destroy an unmanned aerial system (UAS), ranging from kinetic effectors to jamming and directed energy. On the other hand, different strategies are required to fill distinct responsibilities, and a tiered approach is frequently needed to maintain security. Global defense forces are rapidly employing drones because they can swiftly obtain ready-to-use imagery and reach regions that humans cannot. However, drones can pose a menace if not operated with caution. It is a system that is specifically designed to track and intercept drones. The technology relies on various techniques for detecting or intercepting drones. Drones are typically detected using radio frequency (RF), electro-optical, and infrared detection, and subsequently destroyed using tactics such as RF jamming, GNSS jamming, spoofing, laser, nets, projectiles, or combined interdiction elements.





Buy Premium Copy of this research report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00027245/







Counter UAV Market: Technology Overview

Based on technology, the counter UAV market share is segmented into laser systems, kinetic systems, and electromagnetic systems. The electromagnetic systems accounted for the largest share in 2020 in the global counter UAV market. When shot, counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) technologies with electromagnetic pulse (EMP) capability interrupt or even destroy radio links and electronic circuits in drones. These devices may include an antenna to direct the EMP in a specific direction because the EMP can fry other electronic equipment in the vicinity. Northrop Grumman uses the Leonidas EMP system from Epirus, Inc. for both static and mobile counter-drone protection. Diehl Defence, Epirus, Inc., esc Aerospace are among a few companies offering electromagnetic counter UAV systems. Some significant companies offering electromagnetic systems include Harp ArGe, Northrop Grumman, and Zen Technologies Limited. Thus, the rising investment by these companies is further driving the counter UAV market.

















About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/counter-uav-market

