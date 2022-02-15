Stonebridge Companies Continues to Support Those Affected by the Marshall Fire

Denver, Colorado, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENVER – On December 30, 2021, the Marshall Fire roared through Boulder County, Colorado and became the most destructive wildfire in the state’s history. The fire encompassed more than 6,000 acres and destroyed more than 1,000 homes in the area leaving residents in the community without adequate shelter and resources. Devastated by the loss that the community has experienced, Stonebridge Companies is continuing to raise money to benefit The Community Foundation, which will match the donations received up to $25,000.

If you would like to support their efforts, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/stonebridge-companies-marshall-fire-support to make a donation.

About Stonebridge Companies

Stonebridge Companies was founded in 1991 by Navin C. Dimond, Stonebridge Companies is a privately owned, innovative hotel owner, operator and developer headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Its diverse portfolio includes select-service, extended-stay, mid-scale, and full-service hotels in markets throughout the U.S. For detailed information, visit https://www.sbcos.com.

