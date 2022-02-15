Custom Mountain Bike Jerseys USA - New MTB Jersey Designs 2022 Collection

Lincoln, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln, Nebraska -

Champion System USA, a custom cycling, triathlon and running apparel company based in Lincoln, Nebraska, has launched their custom mountain bike jerseys as previously announced: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/01/27/2374646/0/en/New-Custom-MTB-Jersey-Designs-Launch-Champion-System-USA-Mountain-Bike-Collection.html

The updated collection features short- and long-sleeve cycling jerseys that are completely customizable and can be ordered with a lifetime guarantee and low minimum order requirements. The lightweight and durable MTB jerseys have a drop-tail cut for an off-the-beaten-track experience.

The custom MTB jerseys use the company’s CS Tech™ fabric, known to have the best moisture-management properties in the industry. It, thus, makes it easier to wick away sweat. It also offers enhanced thermoregulation and 50+ UV protection. The MTB jerseys’ super-perforated mesh panels provide ventilation to the cyclist, and the flatlock stitching supports robust movements while riding.

The range of custom MTB jerseys comprises 3 collections, each for a different cycling level. The Apex collection is for cycling pros, the Performance collection is aimed at cycling enthusiasts, and the Tech collection is meant for the everyday cyclist.

More information is available on https://champ-sys.com/custom-apparel/cycling/cycling-jerseys.

Customers can order a custom MTB jersey or any other custom sports apparel by registering for an account on Champion System USA’s website. They can then browse the various products and templates on display, along with the prices and flexible minimum-order options. It is also possible to order a 10-piece mix-and-match minimum, which offers some flexibility because the 10 pieces can be any combination of bottoms, tops, or suits. Besides, the company can arrange for bulk pricing and accept orders of fewer than 10 pieces.

Every custom apparel design draws from each customer’s specifications. Customers can develop the jersey’s artwork by themselves. Or they can download a template and use it to create a specific design of their choice. Moreover, the designers can provide proofs for the sports apparel ordered by a customer, based on the customer’s specific requests and specs. Every custom jersey comes with a digital proof, which the customer can approve while placing their order. The design on the proof is what gets printed on the sports apparel. To create the digital proof for a customer’s design, the designers need the image, pattern, and logo in vector format and colors as a coated Pantone.

Founded in 2005, Champion System USA initially focused on sublimation printing and garment construction. In 2017, industry veteran Jay Thomas acquired the business and moved it from New York City to its current location in Lincoln, Nebraska. Since then, it has evolved into an independently owned and globally supported business enterprise that offers custom high-performance sports apparel to various kinds of athletes all over the US. The company has also developed a reputation of being an international sports-apparel provider focused on providing high-quality, innovative sports clothing to individuals and groups. Champion System USA has offices in 22 countries and is well known for its quality custom sports apparel.

Those who would like to learn more about Champion System USA’s custom MTB jerseys offered in the US can check out https://champ-sys.com or contact the company by telephone or email.

