CPABC: Prince George’s Stan Mitchell honoured with fellowship designation

PRINCE GEORGE, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is pleased to honour Prince George’s Stanley (Stan) Mitchell, FCPA, FCA with a fellowship designation (FCPA) for his outstanding professional achievements and contributions to his community.



Mitchell spent much of his career as a tax leader with KPMG’s Prince George office, and since his retirement has continued as a contractor. As tax leader, Mitchell stayed at the forefront of his field by staying updated on regulations and tax changes, and discerning how best to meet client objectives. He joined KPMG in 1985, eventually serving as partner in charge of the Prince George tax practice from 2011 until retiring in 2021.

During his tenure, Mitchell established a reputation for technical leadership, problem solving, and dedicated mentorship. He provided tax expertise to his community on diverse topics including estate planning, compliance, and business succession. Also a specialist on Indigenous tax, Mitchell interpreted fiscal and taxation aspects of contemporary treaties to advise Indigenous clients.

Mitchell has also served extensively with CPABC, acting as a spokesperson and contributor to CPABC’s BC Check Up (2006-present) and participating in CRA liaison meetings on behalf of the organization.

A generous community volunteer since 1986, Mitchell currently lends his financial knowledge to the Canada North Resources Expo (2004-present), Canadian Bioeconomy Conference and Exhibition (2011-present), and assists local media in interpreting and reporting on economic-related events.

Quote from Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, President and CEO of CPABC

“We are pleased to honour Stan with a fellowship designation. With his wide and impressive range of skills and experiences, he represents the very best of our profession. He is truly deserving of this recognition.”



To learn about this year’s fellows and other award recipients of CPABC’s Member Recognition Program, visit: bccpa.ca.

NOTE TO JOURNALISTS: Individual profiles and publication quality photos of the recipients are available by request.

About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 38,000 CPA members and 6,000 CPA candidates and students. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy.