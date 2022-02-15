Proactive news headlines including Kenorland Minerals, BetterLife Pharma, EverGen Infrastructure, Burcon NutraScience, Dalrada and Wellbeing Digital Sciences

New York , Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Kenorland Minerals says it is well funded as it prepares for 2022 exploration activities click here
- Marvel Discovery boosts Lac-Saint-Jean land position after survey results from Duhamel property in Quebec click here
- Arizona Silver completes first two core holes at Philadelphia project in Arizona click here
- VR Resources is set to kickoff Phase I drilling at its Amsel gold-silver property in Nevada click here
- Potent Ventures unveils endangered Keystone Species product marketing strategy for its initial gummy product line click here
- BANXA Holdings announces January 2022 total transaction value of US$121.4 million click here
- Dalrada posts 1,096% jump in revenue in blowout fiscal 2Q thanks to its healthcare and technology divisions click here
- Burcon NutraScience sees quarter-over-quarter revenue bump in fiscal 3Q as production capabilities increase at its Merit Functional Foods facility click here
- BetterLife Pharma says LSD analog BETR-001 promotes structural neural plasticity in preclinical model click here
- Pathfinder Ventures set to enter new markets and bolster executive team with C$4.5 million Black Sheep Income Corp deal click here
- CLS Holdings USA says Nevada subsidiaries generated $1.75M in revenue during January click here
- ElectraMeccanica launches autonomous SOLO EV pilot in partnership with Faction Technology click here
- QC Copper and Gold hits “significant” copper equivalent in drilling at its Opemiska project in Quebec click here
- Aurania Resources says its new head of corporate social responsibility has negotiated new access deal at Lost Cities-Cutucu project click here
- Therma Bright says clinical study of its AcuVid COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test successfully exceeded FDA EUA requirements click here
- CULT Food Science portfolio company Fiction Foods introduces proprietary cell-based Performance Scramble click here
- Psyched Wellness says 90-day oral toxicity study of Amanita Muscaria (AME-1) reveals no adverse effects click here
- Thesis Gold says Ridge zone at Ranch project continues to deliver 'strong' results click here
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals appoints Albert Parker as its new chief legal officer upon retirement of Suzanne Hanlon at end-February click here
- Xigem’s Cylix Data Corporation to launch next generation of business risk product click here
- EverGen Infrastructure says its common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market as of the market open today click here
- Tocvan Ventures sees encouraging findings from Phase 3 drilling at Pilar project click here
- Boosh acquires Beanfields, one of the fastest growing producers of plant-based snacks in the US and Canada click here
- Looking Glass Labs says its chief creative officer, Jason Nguyen, will be a keynote speaker at the Superverse Conference in Dubai click here
- Wellbeing Digital Sciences delivers first IV ketamine treatment under new in-patient program click here
- ESE Entertainment says Frenzy media division has expanded its esports broadcasting capabilities with launch of new European broadcast studio click here
- Else Nutrition says former American Academy of Pediatrics chair Dr Susan Baker to join its scientific advisory board click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com