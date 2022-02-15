Roland Hamilton Named Director-in-Charge of the Houston Office of Kane Russell Coleman Logan

HOUSTON, TEXAS, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Russell Coleman Logan announces that Roland G. Hamilton has been appointed to serve as the Director-in-Charge of the firm’s office in Houston, Texas. Hamilton is a highly experienced litigator with an extensive background in the energy industry. He advocates for clients in trials and arbitrations on matters involving personal injury, construction, transportation, products liability, and commercial disputes. He has been practicing law for 25 years and joined KRCL nearly 14 years ago.

“I have an outstanding group of colleagues here in the Houston office and I’m honored to assume this leadership role. This is an exciting year for KRCL as we celebrate the firm’s 30th anniversary and I look forward to seeing our presence in Houston continue to grow,” said Roland Hamilton, Director-in-Charge for KRCL’s Houston office.

Hamilton follows Michael Ridulfo, who led a successful four-year term. “We greatly appreciate the leadership and management Mike brought to the Houston office, especially as we navigated the challenges associated with the pandemic,” said Robert LeMay, Chair of the firm’s Board of Directors. “In keeping the momentum, Roland has earned the respect of his peers in Houston and throughout the firm, and I have great confidence he will lead the Houston office well. He has a reputation for commitment and excellence as a lawyer, and we are excited to have him serve in this important role.”

Kane Russell Coleman Logan PC is a full-service law firm with offices in Dallas and Houston. Formed in 1992, KRCL is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary. The firm provides professional services for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to medium-sized public and private companies to entrepreneurs. KRCL handles a wide array of transactional, litigation, employment, and bankruptcy matters in Texas and throughout the country.

