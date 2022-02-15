Payments-as-a-Service Fintech Finexio Announces Partnership With Autonomous Commerce Leader JAGGAER

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the global leader in Autonomous Commerce, and Finexio, the fast-growing digital Accounts Payable (AP) payments-as-a-service company, today announced a strategic partnership that expands JAGGAER's offerings to include a service-centric solution to simplify and optimize business-to-business (B2B) payments.

Branded JAGGAER Pay, Finexio B2B payment technology is now an integrated component of JAGGAER's source-to-pay solution. By integrating Finexio's payments platform directly into JAGGAER ONE, JAGGAER offers a fully integrated, streamlined AP payment experience covering a wide variety of payment types and channels, including ACH, wire, card, and paper checks. These capabilities deliver customers greater ROI by eliminating manual processes, lowering payment costs, and eliminating the risk of payables fraud.

"Extensibility is a cornerstone of Autonomous Commerce," said Jim Bureau, CEO of JAGGAER. "Enterprises want plug-and-play access to innovative solutions like Finexio to accelerate their time to value. By automating the AP process, JAGGAER Pay will enable our customers to automatically capture discounts, generate cashbacks and extend payment terms, ultimately optimizing working capital. It transforms AP from a cost center into a profit center."

"JAGGAER's focus on extensibility aligns perfectly with Finexio's 'customers as partners' mentality," said Ernest Rolfson, Founder and CEO of Finexio. "With our integrated solution, JAGGAER provides customers a comprehensive source-to-pay solution powered by innovative finance capabilities."

With respect to the payment lifecycle, Finexio's integrated payment solution also offers JAGGAER customers white glove supplier enablement, fraud and risk detection, payment-specific strategic account relationship management, payment operations and settlement support, and payments and banking data security capabilities.

About JAGGAER: Autonomous Commerce

JAGGAER is leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution, a self-governing B2B commerce experience between buyers, suppliers, things (IoT) and partners. Over $500 billion worth of goods flow frictionlessly through our Enterprise Commerce Network every year. Leveraging AI and machine learning, our intelligent procurement solutions provide enterprise buyers and suppliers smart-match recommendations that align buyer needs with supplier capabilities. Our solutions autonomously execute many of the repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce. We are Networked, Intelligent, Comprehensive and Extensible. We are over 1,100 employees strong, all focused on customer success. For more information, visit www.jaggaer.com.

About Finexio

Finexio, the leading AP Payments as a Service company, focuses on providing end-to-end AP payment capabilities within Procurement and AP Software Platforms. This combination represents a powerful disruption to traditional, manual-based AP processes. Finexio's modern, efficient service model, minimal process charges, and total payment solutions translate to high-margin revenue streams and a strong competitive position. Learn more about Finexio at www.finexio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

