RH CPAs Chief Visionary Officer Leon Rives Announces Diana Hardy, Audit Partner, as Incoming Chair of NCCIA

Lexington, NC, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accounting, tax and advisory firm RH CPAs is pleased to announce Audit Partner Diana Hardy, CPA, CFE as the incoming Chair of the North Carolina Captive Insurance Association (NCCIA), effective May 2, 2022.

Hardy, CPA, CFE has over 12 years of experience in the auditing and accounting fields and was named Audit Partner of the firm in 2020. Her professional responsibilities include working with a variety of towns, boards of education, community colleges, not-for-profits, community health centers, HUD and affordable housing audits, charter schools, private schools, churches, foundations, manufacturing companies, and insurance companies. Hardy was also selected as a recipient of the Triad Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 awards for 2022, honoring young professionals in the Piedmont Triad.

NCCIA is the state’s most comprehensive organization promoting the formation and growth of captive insurance programs. Through annual conferences and publications, NCCIA and its members accelerate the advancement of captive insurance in North Carolina.

“RH CPAs is thrilled to announce Diana Hardy’s election to Chair of NCCIA” said Leon L. Rives II, Chief Visionary Officer at RH CPAs. “Diana is an exceptionally talented audit, tax and accounting professional, and we are proud to see her achievements recognized.”

“Much of the growth of our firm can be attributed to Diana,” continued Rives. “Diana’s career advancement is promulgated by an intense desire to lead and grow teams of people, and as such she has earned the respect and trust of a wide gamut of insurance professionals. She epitomizes RH’s core values: being dependable, responsive, personable, team players with a ‘can-do’ attitude who thrive on being different.”

About RH CPAs, PLLC

RH CPAs, PLLC is a multi-office professional limited liability partnership engaged in the practice of public accounting. Our purpose is exceeding expectations with expertise and enthusiasm, while providing value beyond audit and tax services.

###