'The Road Ahead' Set to Engage, Educate and Empower Supplier Diversity Professionals

PHOENIX, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a leader in providing supplier diversity, procurement and grant management solutions for governments, contractors, and corporations for two decades, B2Gnow will launch ‘The Road Ahead: DRIVE 2022’ a new, half day educational and networking experience taking place May 9th at the Scottsdale Resort McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale, Arizona.



Over the last few years, our nation has witnessed a heightened petition for supplier diversity to become a top priority, particularly for organizations who still struggle to achieve more diverse and inclusive business best practices.

“We seek to support all Supplier Diversity and Small Business Program professionals in understanding the fundamental and critical aspects of successful programs. This is an opportunity to upskill with us and take advantage of informative content, interactive sessions and invaluable networking opportunities with your peers and other supplier diversity experts on topics relevant in 2022 and beyond,” said Justin Talbot-Stern, CEO of B2Gnow.

Industry professionals are encouraged to come sit alongside their colleagues and industry experts in this half-day, educational event offering networking and strategies on how to overcome obstacles in implementing their organization’s supplier diversity and inclusion goals.

The Road Ahead: Drive 2022 event offers supplier diversity and small business program professionals a chance to collaborate, network, and dive into crash courses featuring:

-Key components of a successful supplier diversity program (small and diverse business program)

-Latest tips for how to obtain leadership buy-in and helping your organization understand why supplier diversity is more important than ever

-Critical considerations for communities to effectively prepare for the Infrastructure Bill, including implications of funds with federal tracking requirements vs without federal tracking requirements, unpacking the multiplier effect and why it matters to your community

-Strategies and best practices for what's working vs what is not, helpful insight for marketing your program, process improvement ideas and more

B2Gnow executives and subject matter experts will join with industry trailblazers and guest speakers to deliver inspiring and informative presentations. Registration to this event is free and now open until May 2, 2022. For more details on the educational experience and to register, please visit The Road Ahead: Drive 2022 .

About B2Gnow B2Gnow is the nation’s leading supplier diversity, procurement, and grant management software provider, and has been powering the creation of business opportunities and driving economic growth for over 20 years. B2Gnow’s cloud-based, cost-effective and modular software platform is utilized by hundreds of government, education and private sector organizations throughout the US, and addresses all aspects of supplier diversity, procurement, and grant management, including: managing the complex compliance and regulatory requirements of supplier diversity programs, facilitating meaningful increases in spending with disadvantaged firms, increasing visibility and optimizing the procurement process, and efficiently providing data management solutions for granting and pass-through government transportation agencies. B2Gnow maintains the single largest database of disadvantaged business entities in North America, helping the federal government, more than half of state governments, and hundreds of counties, cities, airports, and Fortune 500 companies manage their supplier diversity and compliance programs through technology solutions. For more information visit https://b2gnow.com .