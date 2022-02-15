Burg Management's Debra Laminack Named to Community Associations Institute Board of of Directors

Panama City Beach, FL, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burg Management, an Associa® Company, is pleased to announce that Debra Laminack, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM® has been named to the 2022 board of directors for the Community Associations Institute (CAI) North Gulf Coast Chapter.

Ms. Laminack is a licensed community manager with more than 20 years of industry experience. She joined Burg Management in 2012 as a community association manager, before being promoted to director of community management. Ms. Laminack holds a Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Associations Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) and her Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) and Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designations from CAI. She was named the Manager of the Year in 2019 by the CAI North Gulf Coast Chapter.

The North Gulf Coast Chapter of CAI provides education, networking, resources, and advocacy for community association professionals and volunteers who serve the associations, as well as for those who provide services and products to community associations. The chapter has more than 400 members, including community association managers, association management company representatives, volunteer leaders, and business partners, and is one of eight Florida chapters that serve community association stakeholders.

“Burg Management is proud to employ so many team members who are dedicated to furthering both our industry and their own professional duties,” stated Tammy Mallory, CMCA®, AMS® PCAM®, Burg Management president. “Debra is the perfect example of a leader who has taken her talent for association management and her passion for furthering the industry to the next level. By joining the CAI North Gulf Coast Chapter’s board of directors, she will continue to serve as an advocate for community association managers, board members, and for everyone involved in our industry.”

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

-30-