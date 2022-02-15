Acadia Healthcare Military & Family Support Services (MFS) Partners with PsychArmor to Provide “Veteran Ready” Training

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadia Healthcare’s Military & Family Support Services (MFS) has become certified as a “Veteran Ready Healthcare Organization.”

Acadia’s MFS program serves as a much-needed resource for members of the military, Veterans, and their families who are struggling with addictions and mental health concerns by connecting them with appropriate, thoroughly vetted treatment options. With access to facilities both inside and outside Acadia’s nationwide network, the MFS team offers members of the military community referrals that align with their personal and financial needs.

The MFS team partnered with PsychArmor, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping treatment professionals develop additional skills needed to better care for this unique population. The MFS team completed the trainings offered by PsychArmor and became the first team within Acadia’s network to receive “Veteran Ready” certification. From there, they offered support and guidance as additional professionals at Acadia’s facilities sat for certification.

Acadia Healthcare is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the United States. Through this partnership between MFS and PsychArmor, the treatment teams at Acadia’s facilities can learn to better understand military life, military culture, and the challenges members of the military community often face when returning from deployment or transitioning back to civilian life.

“Acadia is committed to caring for those who have served our nation, and our commitment just took another huge step forward,” said Acadia Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Michael V. Genovese, M.D., J.D. “We are thrilled to partner with PsychArmor as we further train the teams at our facilities across the nation and cultivate treatment environments that are geared toward better understanding and supporting those who have served. The advanced trainings and critical resources PsychArmor provides will help ensure that our programs are best prepared to effectively engage with and support military service members, Veterans, and their families.”

Many of the facilities within Acadia’s network already offer specialized programming for active-duty military members, Veterans, and their loved ones who are struggling with mental health or substance use concerns.

By becoming certified as “Veteran Ready” healthcare organizations, facilities within Acadia’s network can help their staffs develop the cultural competence they need to better support the military community.

“We value our healthcare partners who are actively working to enhance healthcare competence through education and training. Cultural awareness training for providers assists in reducing or eliminating barriers to care,” said Dr. Tina Atherall, CEO of PsychArmor.

About Acadia Healthcare Military & Family Support Services

The Acadia Healthcare Military & Family Support Services (MFS) program is a free service that connects active-duty service members, Veterans, and their family members with mental health and substance use treatment providers in their area. Our military liaisons work with premier facilities across the U.S. both inside and outside Acadia’s nationwide network. Services include referral coordination, guidance with the admissions process, ongoing support throughout treatment, and aftercare support. For more information, please visit www.acadiahealthcare.com/programming-treatment/military-support.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of September 30, 2021, Acadia operated a network of 230 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,200 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics. For more information, please visit www.acadiahealthcare.com.

About PsychArmor

PsychArmor is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation providing education and support to individuals and organizations that work with, live with, and care for American service members, Veterans, and their families.