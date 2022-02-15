OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc)  Announces the Acquisition of Its First US Firefighting Equipment Distributor, Georgia Fire and Rescue Supply, LLC.

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and developing public safety technology-based companies across the globe. The company has completed several acquisitions and has now acquired Georgia Fire and Rescue Supply. This is ILUS’ first distribution acquisition and it is key to the rollout of ILUS technology across North America, whilst adding significant technical expertise and consistent, profitable revenue to the company.



Founded in 2003 and headquartered out of Canton, Georgia, Georgia Fire and Rescue Supply, LLC (Georgia Fire) is a renowned nationwide distributor of firefighting and emergency response equipment. The company holds several exclusive Georgian distribution contracts for the sales and servicing of some of the world’s largest firefighting equipment brands, such as Holmatro, Innotex and Paratech. It also distributes a wide range of products across North America, including prominent global brands for firefighting and the wider public safety sector. Some of these include but are not limited to; wildland firefighting, technical rescue, hazardous materials, emergency response, law enforcement and even homeland security. The profitable company has zero debt and an annual turnover of $3.5 million.

Of great importance to ILUS is the acquisition’s extensively experienced 7-member sales team, all of whom are retained firefighters with a wealth of technical knowledge and a thorough understanding of how to penetrate the US market. Georgia Fire currently operates from its 6,000 square foot distribution warehouse, from which several vehicles operate for sales and servicing purposes across Georgia, Alabama and North-East Florida. Within the coming months, ILUS plans to move Georgia Fire into a 15,000 square foot distribution facility with a showroom and dedicated vehicle yard.

Georgia Fire is a leading distributor of Holmatro hydraulic rescue equipment in the United States. The company has been selling and servicing the global brand for many years. Although Georgia Fire distributes a very broad product range, Holmatro has long been the mainstay of the company’s product portfolio. Holmatro is the world’s leading hydraulic rescue tools brand. It is widely used by fire and rescue services to extricate road accident victims and for several related rescue applications. With road accidents being in the top 10 causes of death globally, ILUS immediately saw alignment with Holmatro’s innovative technology that has been proven to save lives.

ILUS’ focus on delivering its strategy of acquiring routes to market in the US for its existing and future products has been integral to its acquisition of a leading distributor such as Georgia Fire. This is the first of many distribution acquisitions in the US for ILUS and it compliments the company’s ongoing acquisition of manufacturing capability in North America, the UK, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Georgia Fire provides an immediate route to market for ILUS’ FireBug technology. Georgia Fire’s experienced sales team is conducting daily demonstrations to fire brigades and the wider emergency response industry, therefore they are well positioned to present FireBug’s solutions for structural compartment fires, electric vehicle (EV) fires, wildfires and rapid response vehicle solutions.

Georgia Fire will be FireBug’s initial distribution channel into the US market, meaning that all FireBug products will be demonstrated to fire authorities across the US through this channel and they will also be sold online, supported and serviced by the acquisition. ILUS products distributed by Georgia Fire will be manufactured or assembled in the US by the complimentary ILUS acquisitions, Bull Head Products in Tennessee or Precision Powered Products in Texas. Georgia Fire will be led by its current President, Jason Whidby, who is also the son of the company’s founder. With more than 20 years of experience in the firefighting industry and still serving on a part time basis at the Atlanta Fire Department, Jason will bring a wealth of experience to ILUS as the company forges its path in the US market. Jason will report to ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, and will also provide consultation to ILUS regarding its US firefighting equipment sales strategy in the US.

John-Paul Backwell, Managing Director at ILUS, had the following to say about the acquisition: “It is exciting to welcome Georgia Fire to our family. It marks the beginning of our real “boots on the ground” US rollout. The people at the heart of the company are incredibly valuable to the delivery of our strategy in the US market. We now have an effective distribution channel for our existing firefighting equipment and vehicles, as well as the exclusive distribution of leading global rescue equipment brands. These brands deliver consistent quarterly revenue and provide continuous opportunities for further US and global expansion. As a result of this acquisition, additional very exciting acquisition discussions are already underway and there is already engagement on very significant US sales opportunities. We continue to deliver our strategy, and acquisitions like Georgia Fire will be the cornerstone of ILUS’ consistent growth and long-term sustainability.”

