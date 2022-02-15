PCS Edventures! Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCS Edventures!, Inc., (PCSV) a leading provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education programs and drone products, today announced unaudited results of operations for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022, which ended on December 31, 2021.



Revenue was $0.57 million, which was 61% higher than the $0.36 million in revenue for the same period last year. Net income for the third quarter was ($0.15 million) compared to ($0.04 million) for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2021. The Company ended the quarter with $0.26 million in cash.

Michael Bledsoe, President, commented, “Business conditions continue to improve for us compared to those in the year-ago period. Our third fiscal quarter ending in December is the seasonal low point of the year for us and we expect sequential revenue growth next quarter and a robust environment in calendar year 2022.

Todd Hackett, CEO, commented, “For our Fiscal Year 2022, which ends March 31, 2022, we expect revenue to come in north of $3.6 million, which is 70% higher than our FY 2021 revenue. While maintaining this rate of revenue growth is improbable, we still expect revenue growth to be significant for the remainder of FY 2022 and through FY 2023.

About PCS Edventures!, Inc.

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCPK: PCSV) is a Boise, Idaho company that designs and delivers technology-rich products and services for the K-12 market that develop 21st-century skills. PCS programs emphasize experiential learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). https://edventures.com/.



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934; actual results could differ materially from such statements.

