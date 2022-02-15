Zoe Announces Partnership With Family-Owned RIA Firm, Parkshore Wealth Management

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe, a digital wealth platform that connects clients with highly-vetted interest-aligned financial advisors, announced their partnership with Parkshore Wealth Management. The partnership enables clients to connect with Parkshore's advisors through Zoe.

The California-based registered independent advisory firm (RIA) offers comprehensive financial planning services to help clients achieve their "why." Each of Parkshore's advisors takes the time to understand what their clients are pursuing in life and then provide them the financial and investment tools to achieve these dreams. Their blueprint for success is based on six established steps starting by getting to know each other. Next, they define the client's goals and risk profile, and then build the unique and strategical financial plan that will best suit their situation.

Founded in 2008, the firm currently manages $368 million in AUM. They have expertise and experience in managing a wide range of financial matters, from retirement and investments to savings and taxes. Parkshore's approach consists of working collaboratively with clients to bring together all the pieces of their financial life and help them be confident about the decisions they make for their future.

Based on the understanding that financial needs may evolve over time, their services cater to clients' needs. Be it investment management, wealth planning, or a combination of the two, they provide a transparent long-term solution for managing their wealth.

"Partnering with Zoe has been a great step towards helping more clients find an advisor to guide them to their 'why.' Each client has unique dreams and in collaboration with Zoe we want to provide them the tools to make them come true," said Daniel Andersen, CFP®, Senior Advisor at Parkshore Wealth Management.

"The key to creating tailored planning and financial services to help clients meet their needs requires an advisor who takes a personal approach to work with people. Having Parkshore Wealth Management advisors in our Network enables us to provide great value and fulfill our promise to more clients nationwide," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA®, Zoe's Founder & CEO.

Learn more about Zoe at www.zoefin.com

Apply to join the Zoe Network at www.zoefin.com/join-as-an-advisor

Learn more about Parkshore Wealth Management at https://www.parkshorewealth.com

About Zoe

Zoe was founded with one mission: to accelerate wealth creation through exceptional client experience and innovative technology. The company's human experts, alongside powerful technology, remove the friction from working with a financial advisor. Through Zoe's platform, you will be matched with Zoe Certified Financial Advisors across the United States, based on your unique financial situation and objectives. Zoe's thoughtfully curated network of interest-aligned financial advisors and financial planners includes only the top 5% in the country.

