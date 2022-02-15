PDF Solutions® Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Business Highlights



Record total full year 2021 revenues of $111.1 million, up 26% year over year

Analytics revenue accounted for 84% of total 2021 full year revenues

Bookings for full year 2021 up more than 40% compared to full year 2020 bookings

Backlog of $179.5 million as of December 31, 2021, up 66% compared to backlog as of December 31, 2020

GAAP Gross Margin of 61% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 60% for full year 2021

Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 65% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 64% for full year 2021

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $140.2 million as of December 31, 2021

Expect full year 2022 total revenues to grow greater than 20% on a year-over-year basis

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor ecosystem, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Highlights of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $29.9 million, compared to $29.6 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $22.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Analytics revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $27.3 million, compared to $27.2 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $14.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Integrated Yield Ramp revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $2.6 million, compared to $2.4 million for third quarter of 2021 and $7.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Total revenues for the full year 2021 and 2020 were $111.1 million and $88.0 million, respectively.

GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 61%, compared to 63% for the third quarter of 2021 and 56% for the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP gross margin for the full year 2021 and 2020 was 60% and 58%, respectively.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 65%, compared to 66% for the third quarter of 2021 and 61% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP gross margin for the full year 2021 and 2020 was 64% and 63%, respectively.

On a GAAP basis, net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $7.0 million, or ($0.19) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.4 million, or ($0.06) per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, and net loss of $33.4 million, or ($0.91) per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. On a GAAP basis, net loss for the full year 2021 was $21.5 million, or ($0.58) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $40.4 million, or ($1.17) per basic and diluted share, for the full year 2020.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $2.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $2.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, and non-GAAP net loss of $1.3 million, or ($0.03) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income for the full year 2021 was $3.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $0.8 million, or ($0.02) per diluted share, for the full year 2020.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at December 31, 2021 were $140.2 million, compared to $145.3 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $5.1 million. Cash provided by operating activities was $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Cash provided by operating activities was $4.2 million for the full year 2021.

Information Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), PDF Solutions also provides certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired technology. Non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes the effects of certain non-recurring items, expenses related to an arbitration proceeding for a disputed contract with a customer, write-down in value of property and equipment, acquisition-related costs, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired technology and other acquired intangible assets, and their related income tax effects, as applicable, as well as adjustments for the non-cash portion of income taxes, tax impact of the CARES Act and valuation allowance for deferred tax assets. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management internally to measure the Company’s profitability and performance. PDF Solutions’ management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the Company’s ongoing operations in light of the fact that none of these categories of expense has a current effect on the future uses of cash (with the exception of expenses related to an arbitration proceeding for a disputed contract with a customer and acquisition-related costs) nor do they impact the generation of current or future revenues. These non-GAAP results should not be considered an alternative to, or a substitute for, GAAP financial information, and may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures of income or loss as a measure of performance, or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities as a measure of liquidity. Since management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to measure profitability and performance, PDF Solutions has included these non-GAAP measures to give investors an opportunity to see the Company’s financial results as viewed by management. A reconciliation of the comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of the Company’s financial statements presented below.

Forward-Looking Statements

The press release and the planned conference call include forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s future expected business performance and financial results, including expectations total revenues, that are subject to future events and circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially include risks associated with: continued adoption of the Company’s solutions by new and existing customers; project milestones or delays and performance criteria achieved; cost and schedule of new product development; the impact of inflation; the provision of technology and services prior to the execution of a final contract; the continuing impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the semiconductor industry and on the Company’s operations or supply and demand for the Company’s products; the time required of the Company’s executive management for, and the expenses related to, as well as the success of the Company’s strategic growth opportunities and partnerships, including its partnership with Advantest Corporation; our ability to successfully integrate the acquired businesses and technologies; whether we can successfully convert our backlog into revenue; customers’ production volumes under contracts that provide Gainshare royalties; and other risks set forth in PDF Solutions’ periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, most recently filed for the year ended December 31, 2020, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and amendments to such reports. The forward-looking statements made in the conference call are made as of the date hereof, and PDF Solutions does not assume any obligation to update such statements nor the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in such statements. PDF Solutions has not filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. As a result, all financial results described in this earnings release should be considered preliminary, and are subject to change to reflect any necessary adjustments or changes in accounting estimates, that are identified prior to the time we file our Form 10-K.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across Europe and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit http://www.pdf.com/.

PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,684 $ 30,315 Short-term investments 112,542 114,981 Accounts receivable, net 40,087 34,140 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,194 13,944 Total current assets 188,507 193,380 Property and equipment, net 35,295 39,242 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 5,408 6,672 Goodwill 14,123 15,774 Intangible assets, net 21,239 24,573 Deferred tax assets, net 75 249 Other non-current assets 9,121 7,690 Total assets $ 273,768 $ 287,580 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,554 $ 4,399 Accrued compensation and related benefits 9,495 8,339 Accrued and other current liabilities 3,328 6,309 Operating lease liabilities ‒ current portion 1,758 1,926 Deferred revenues ‒ current portion 23,691 19,895 Billings in excess of recognized revenues — 1,337 Total current liabilities 43,826 42,205 Long-term income taxes payable 2,656 2,956 Non-current operating lease liabilities 5,258 6,516 Other non-current liabilities 2,443 1,397 Total liabilities 54,183 53,074 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in-capital 423,075 407,179 Treasury stock at cost (104,705 ) (96,215 ) Accumulated deficit (97,721 ) (76,233 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,064 ) (225 ) Total stockholders’ equity 219,585 234,506 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 273,768 $ 287,580

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Analytics (1) $ 27,250 $ 27,194 $ 14,466 $ 93,415 $ 57,232 Integrated yield ramp 2,636 2,361 7,901 17,645 30,814 Total revenues 29,886 29,555 22,367 111,060 88,046 Costs and Expenses: Costs of revenues 11,675 11,070 9,839 44,193 36,765 Research and development 11,218 10,657 9,981 43,780 34,654 Selling, general and administrative 9,167 9,609 8,625 37,649 32,677 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 313 314 220 1,255 741 Write-down in value of property and equipment 3,183 — — 3,183 — Interest and other expense (income), net (292 ) (194 ) 738 (683 ) 1,269 Loss before income taxes (5,378 ) (1,901 ) (7,036 ) (18,317 ) (18,060 ) Income tax expense 1,622 506 26,413 3,171 22,303 Net loss $ (7,000 ) $ (2,407 ) $ (33,449 ) $ (21,488 ) $ (40,363 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (1.17 ) Weighted average common shares used to calculate net loss per share, basic and diluted 37,348 37,221 36,727 37,138 34,458





(1) Analytics revenue includes revenue from Cimetrix Incorporated, a wholly owned subsidiary acquired by the Company in December 2020.





PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 September 30, GAAP Total revenues $ 29,886 $ 29,555 $ 22,367 $ 111,060 $ 88,046 Costs of revenues 11,675 11,070 9,839 44,193 36,765 GAAP gross profit $ 18,211 $ 18,485 $ 12,528 $ 66,867 $ 51,281 GAAP gross margin 61 % 63 % 56 % 60 % 58 % Non-GAAP GAAP gross profit $ 18,211 $ 18,485 $ 12,528 $ 66,867 $ 51,281 Adjustments to reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin: Stock-based compensation expense 703 670 872 2,563 3,454 Amortization of acquired technology 554 454 274 2,079 705 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 19,468 $ 19,609 $ 13,674 $ 71,509 $ 55,440 Non-GAAP gross margin 65 % 66 % 61 % 64 % 63 %

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net loss $ (7,000 ) $ (2,407 ) $ (33,449 ) $ (21,488 ) $ (40,363 ) Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income (loss): Stock-based compensation expense 3,457 3,363 2,987 12,931 12,463 Amortization of acquired technology 554 454 274 2,079 705 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 313 314 220 1,255 741 Expenses of arbitration (1) 757 341 268 1,951 1,098 Write-down in value of property and equipment (2) 3,183 — 179 3,183 490 Acquisition-related costs (3) — — 752 — 752 Tax impact of reconciling items (4) — — 1,931 — — Tax impact of the CARES Act (5) — — 1,099 — (1,162 ) Tax impact of valuation allowance for deferred tax assets (6) 1,539 334 24,471 3,091 24,471 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,803 $ 2,399 $ (1,268 ) $ 3,002 $ (805 ) GAAP net loss per diluted share $ (0.19 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (1.17 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.02 ) Shares used in net income (loss) per diluted share calculation 38,430 37,916 36,727 37,901 34,458





(1) Represents expenses related to an arbitration proceeding over a disputed customer contract, which expenses are expected to continue until the arbitration is resolved.



(2) Pertains to write-down in value of our first-generation of e-beam tools for Design-for-Inspection systems wherein carrying values may not be fully recoverable due to lack of market demand and future needs of our customers for these tools.



(3) Represents transaction expenses related to the acquisition of Cimetrix Incorporated in the fourth quarter of 2020.



(4) Tax impact of reconciling items for the fourth quarter of 2020 pertains to the reversal of prior quarters’ tax impact due to a full valuation allowance recognized against the U.S. deferred tax assets (DTAs) on a GAAP basis in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The above reconciling items do not have any tax expense or benefit on a GAAP basis for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 due to the US federal net operating loss (“NOL”) and full valuation allowance offsetting any tax impact (i.e., any increase or decrease in NOL or credits is offset by a corresponding valuation allowance from these items.



(5) The Company booked discrete tax benefit recognized from the carryback of NOLs under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) enacted in March 2020 in the amount of $2.3 million through the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Such tax benefit represents the refund of cash taxes in the amount of $1.2 million and release of previously utilized tax attributes of $1.1 million. Due to full valuation allowance placed against U.S. DTAs in the fourth quarter of 2020, there is no tax benefit from the released tax attributes. The Company does not have any NOLs on a non-GAAP basis and, therefore, it did not recognize any CARES Act benefit in calculating its non-GAAP tax expense and net income (loss).



(6) The Company’s GAAP tax expense is higher year-to-date compared to the non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to the GAAP full U.S. federal and state valuation allowances. For example, on a GAAP basis, the Company does not receive a deferred tax benefit for foreign tax credits or R&D credits after valuation allowance. The Company’s non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense is not calculated with a full U.S. federal or state valuation allowance due to the Company’s for Non-GAAP income and management’s conclusion that it will be able to more likely than not to utilize its net DTAs. Each reporting period, management evaluates the need for a valuation allowance and may place a valuation allowance against its U.S. net DTA on a non-GAAP basis if it concludes it is more likely than not that it will not be able to utilize some or all of its US DTAs on a non-GAAP basis.

