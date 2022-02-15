Nationally Ranked Law Firm Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. Opens Personal Injury Division in Denver, Colorado

DENVER, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, the firm announced that it would be opening Denver Personal Injury Lawyers in Denver, Colorado. The expansion will enhance the firm's long-standing client relationships across the country and make it possible for the firm to address the needs of clients in the growing Denver area.

The personal injury division in Denver will practice litigation in the areas of car accidents, pedestrian accidents, bicycle accidents, electric scooter accidents, motorcycle accidents, personal injury, ski and snowboard accidents, traumatic brain injuries, truck accidents, wrongful death, and Uber and Lyft accidents.

Jonathon Douglas, Managing Partner

Jonathon Douglas is the managing partner at Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.'s Denver location. Jonathon believes strongly in fighting for his clients. Mr. Douglas is a Florida native who graduated from Northeast High School in St. Petersburg before attending the University of Florida. Mr. Douglas earned a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees, both with honors. From there, Mr. Douglas attended Stetson University College of Law where he learned and practiced the art of trial advocacy, eventually earning his Juris Doctor. Jonathon puts the recovery and well-being of his clients at the forefront of all of his personal injury claims. His approach, paired with his extensive knowledge of car accident and personal injury litigation, is a recipe for success.

The Expansion of a Legacy

Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. is one of the oldest firms in Florida. The firm was established in 1958 when it was established by founding partner, Anthony S. Battaglia.

Anthony Battaglia was known for his bold style and exceptional case preparation. Today, those qualities distinguish the esteemed car accident lawyers in the Denver personal injury division. Battaglia's legacy is continued for being a respected, client-centered, punctual, and professional legal team. They have been providing top-notch legal services to injured people across Florida for over 60 years. Now they are expanding their legal expertise to Denver, Colorado.

"Every Client Is Our Most Important Client"

Through dedication to each client, Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. is pleased to announce the expansion of their outstanding reputation to Denver. Denver Personal Injury Lawyers is the latest addition. The Denver car accident lawyers at Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. have extensive trial practice, and their record of success is one to be applauded.

At Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A., they believe that every client is their most important. Their loyal clientele remains so and will now extend to Denver, CO because of their ability to produce results and put their clients' interests first. For more information about Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A., you can visit their website www.denverlaw.com or contact the firm at 720-500-HURT.

Denver Personal Injury Lawyers

1001 Bannock St #8

Denver, CO 80204

(720) 500-HURT

(720) 500-4878

https://www.denverlaw.com

Related Images











Image 1: Denver Personal Injury Lawyers





Nationally Ranked Law Firm Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. Opens Personal Injury Division in Denver, Colorado









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment