AAR named among America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2022 by Forbes

Wood Dale, Illinois, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has been named among America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes for the fourth time.

“We are very proud to have earned this award during a period when so many Americans are reevaluating their employers and priorities in the workplace. It means a lot to us that our employees ranked AAR as a company they would recommend to family and friends,” said John M. Holmes, AAR President & CEO. “As part of Doing It Right®, we focus on creating a workplace where employees feel valued, both through career growth and diversity initiatives. This award is a testament to our efforts.”

AAR is consistently recognized as a leading employer. In addition to repeatedly earning this Forbes award, AAR was ranked among PwC’s top 100 Aerospace & Defense companies, a “Best of the Best 2021 – Top Veteran Friendly Companies” by U.S. Veterans Magazine, and a 2021 Military Friendly® Employer by VIQTORY. AAR prides itself on hiring and retaining the best team in aviation through keeping pace with employee priorities, promoting development, and offering competitive benefits. To learn more about a career with AAR, visit aarcorp.com/careers/.

For more information about this award, click here.



About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.