AFC Gamma, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Annual 2021 Earnings Conference Call for March 10, 2022

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) (“AFC” or “AFC Gamma”) today announced that it plans to report earnings for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, March 10, 2022.



AFC will host a conference call at 10:00 am Eastern Time on Thursday, March 10, 2022 to discuss its quarterly and annual financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. The call will be available through a live audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of AFC’s website at www.afcgamma.com, or live by calling 1-833-693-0548 (domestic) or 1-661-407-1588 (international). All callers will need to enter the Conference ID number 7138797 and reference “AFC Gamma Q4 2021 Earnings Call” after being connected with the operator.

The complete webcast will be archived for 90 days on the AFC’s website. A telephone playback of the conference call will also be available from 1:00 pm Eastern Time on Thursday, March 10, 2022 until 2:00 pm Eastern Time on Friday, March 18, 2022, by calling 855-859-2056 (domestic) and 404-537-3406 (international). For all replays, please reference Conference ID number 7138797.

About AFC Gamma, Inc.

AFC Gamma is a commercial real estate finance company that provides a range of lending solutions to established operators in the cannabis industry. AFC Gamma originates, structures and underwrites senior secured loans and other types of loan solutions in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. AFC Gamma’s senior management team has over 100 years of combined experience in investment management and disciplined credit investing across a range of economic cycles.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Robyn Tannenbaum

561-510-2293

ir@advancedflowercapital.com

www.afcgamma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mark Sinclair

MATTIO Communications

mark@mattio.com