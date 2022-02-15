The Donerail Group Releases Statement Supporting MoneyGram Leadership’s Decision to Pursue a Value-Enhancing Transaction

Intends to Vote in Favor of the Announced Company Sale to Madison Dearborn Partners at $11.00 per Share



Donerail Lauds MoneyGram Management and the Company’s Board of Directors for its Exceptional Execution and Regard of Its Fiduciary Obligations

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Donerail Group LP (together with its affiliates, “Donerail”, “We”, or “Us”), is one of the largest shareholders of MoneyGram International (the “Company” or “MoneyGram”) (NASDAQ: MGI) with beneficial ownership of 4.9% of the outstanding shares of the Company, and released the following statement on February 15, 2022:

Donerail is pleased by the announcement this morning that MoneyGram will be acquired by Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC for $11.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.8 billion. We intend to vote our shares in favor of the announced transaction.

Over the last few years, MoneyGram has undergone a complete transformation in a highly dynamic global payments environment. Led by its CEO, Alex Holmes, and its CFO, Larry Angelilli, the Company has worked diligently to maximize operating efficiencies, appropriately invest in new technologies to embrace the changing digital era and continue to compete in an increasingly competitive landscape, serving to benefit all shareholders.

We applaud the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) for recognizing alternative value creation options for MoneyGram in the private markets and for displaying disciplined and intentional mindfulness of its fiduciary duties as shareholder representatives. While the path ahead for MoneyGram is bright, we believe that the Board’s recognition that MoneyGram may be best served as a private company highlights the sophisticated nature of this Board and its advisors.

