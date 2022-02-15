Denny’s Corporation Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today reported results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 29, 2021 and provided a business update on the Company’s operations.

John Miller, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We have entered 2022 with a sense of renewed energy and excitement as several of our recently announced transformational brand initiatives are progressing. While the spread of the Omicron variant has caused some near-term volatility, our progress through the recovery curve validates our confidence for the ongoing success of this brand. Our dedicated franchisees and team continue to deliver a great experience to our guests in addition to sharing in our long-term vision to further propel this iconic brand forward."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Total operating revenue increased 34.4% to $107.6 million, primarily due to the COVID-19 recovery as compared to the prior year quarter.

Domestic system-wide same-store sales** increased 0.7% compared to the equivalent fiscal period in 2019, including a 0.4% increase at domestic franchised restaurants and a 5.1% increase at company restaurants.

Domestic system-wide same-store sales** increased 49.0% compared to the equivalent fiscal period in 2020.

Opened seven franchised restaurants, including one international location.

Completed seven remodels, including four franchised restaurants.

Operating income (loss) was $62.6 million compared to ($1.1) million in the prior year quarter.

Franchise Operating Margin* was $31.1 million, or 51.6% of franchise and license revenue, and Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $7.0 million, or 14.8% of company restaurant sales.

Net income was $43.5 million, or $0.67 per diluted share.

Adjusted Net Income* and Adjusted Net Income Per Share* were $10.5 million and $0.16, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $24.1 million compared to $8.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, and financing activities was $12.9 million, $31.9 million, and ($24.4) million, respectively.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* was $3.4 million compared to $2.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Full Year 2021 Highlights

Total operating revenue increased 38.0% to $398.2 million, primarily due to the COVID-19 recovery as compared to the prior year.

Domestic system-wide same-store sales** decreased 4.7% compared to 2019, including decreases of 4.8% at domestic franchised restaurants and 3.5% at company restaurants.

Domestic system-wide same-store sales** increased 41.1% compared to 2020.

Opened 20 franchised restaurants, including eight international locations.

Completed nine remodels, including five franchised restaurants.

Operating income was $104.1 million compared to $6.7 million in the prior year.

Franchise Operating Margin* was $114.0 million, or 51.1% of franchise and license revenue, and Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $28.1 million, or 16.0% of company restaurant sales.

Net income was $78.1 million, or $1.19 per diluted share.

Adjusted Net Income* and Adjusted Net Income Per Share* were $33.1 million and $0.50, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $85.6 million compared to $26.6 million in the prior year.

Cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, and financing activities was $76.2 million, $29.0 million, and ($78.5) million, respectively.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* was $40.8 million compared to $1.6 million in the prior year.

2021 Sales and Operating Hours

During the fourth quarter, October and November domestic system-wide same-store sales** returned to above pre-pandemic levels, with sales softening in December due to both holiday shifts and the increase in Omicron variant cases. The domestic system experienced improvement in restaurants operating 24/7 from the end of the third quarter to the end of the fourth quarter; however, labor availability continues to challenge effective operating hours.

In an effort to provide greater transparency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Denny's is providing the following tables that present monthly results for 2021:

Domestic System-Wide Same-Store Sales** Compared to 2019 Fiscal Periods Fiscal Year 2021: (5%) Q1: (20%) Q2: (1%) Q3: (0%) Q4: 1% Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec System (31 %) (25 %) (9 %) (2 %) (3 %) 1 % 3 % (2 %) (1 %) 1 % 4 % (2 %) 24/7 Units (20 %) (16 %) 2 % 11 % 11 % 14 % 15 % 9 % 9 % 10 % 13 % 7 % Limited Hour Units (38 %) (32 %) (16 %) (11 %) (12 %) (8 %) (7 %) (10 %) (10 %) (9 %) (6 %) (11 %)





Domestic Units Hours of Operations Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 24/7 Hours 35 % 35 % 38 % 38 % 37 % 38 % 39 % 40 % 42 % 45 % 46 % 48 % 18 - 23 Hours 10 % 12 % 14 % 14 % 16 % 16 % 17 % 18 % 20 % 26 % 24 % 24 % < than 18 Hours 55 % 53 % 48 % 48 % 47 % 46 % 44 % 42 % 38 % 29 % 30 % 28 %

Fourth Quarter Results

Denny’s total operating revenue increased 34.4% to $107.6 million compared to $80.1 million in the prior year quarter. Franchise and license revenue was $60.2 million compared to $47.2 million in the prior year quarter. Company restaurant sales were $47.4 million compared to $32.9 million in the prior year quarter. These changes were primarily due to dine-in restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the prior year quarter.

Franchise Operating Margin* was $31.1 million, or 51.6% of franchise and license revenue, compared to $21.4 million, or 45.2%, in the prior year quarter. This margin increase was primarily due to the improvement in sales performance at franchised restaurants.

Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $7.0 million, or 14.8% of company restaurant sales, compared to $1.4 million, or 4.3%, in the prior year quarter. This margin increase was primarily due to the improvement in sales performance at company restaurants.

Total general and administrative expenses were $17.7 million, compared to $20.5 million in the prior year quarter. This change was primarily due to decreases in performance-based incentive compensation, share-based compensation expense and market valuation changes in the Company's deferred compensation plan liabilities compared to the prior year quarter. These decreases were partially offset by prior year quarter benefits of approximately $1.0 million in tax credits related to the CARES Act in addition to temporary cost reductions.

The provision for (benefit from) income taxes was $15.0 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 25.7%, compared to ($0.1) million in the prior year quarter. Approximately $4.3 million in cash taxes were paid during the quarter.

Net income was $43.5 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to $2.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. This change in net income was primarily related to the sale of two parcels of real estate in the current year quarter. Adjusted Net Income (Loss)* per share was $0.16 compared to ($0.05) in the prior year quarter.

Denny’s ended the quarter with $182.7 million of total debt outstanding, including $170.0 million of borrowings under its credit facility.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* and Capital Allocation

Denny’s generated $3.4 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow* after investing $12.4 million in cash capital expenditures. The Company sold two parcels of real estate for approximately $49 million in December 2021 and approximately $10.4 million of those proceeds were used to acquire three parcels of real estate through a like-kind exchange transaction which is included in the Company's cash capital expenditures along with maintenance and remodel capital. The proceeds from these sales are excluded from Adjusted Free Cash Flow*.

In the fourth quarter, the Company allocated $24.0 million to share repurchases, resulting in $30.6 million allocated to share repurchases for the full year. Between the end of the fourth quarter and February 11, 2022, the Company allocated an additional $10.7 million to share repurchases resulting in approximately $207 million remaining under its existing repurchase authorization.

Strategic Brand Initiatives

The Company has recently begun implementing new strategic brand initiatives:

The Company is progressing on its rollout of a new cloud-based restaurant technology platform and starting a new kitchen modernization initiative across the domestic system which is expected to enhance the guest experience and drive operational efficiencies.

The Company has extended its remodel cycle from seven years to eight years and has rationalized the due dates to more equally distribute franchisee capital investments over this next remodel cycle.

The Company has entered into a new development agreement with Reef Technology, the ghost-kitchen operator, that is designed to enable Denny's to penetrate markets in which the brand is currently underrepresented, especially dense metropolitan locations.

Finally, the Company is creating additional opportunities for franchisees to capitalize on market rationalization opportunities with a new cash development incentive program.

Business Outlook

The following expectations for the fiscal first quarter of 2022 ending March 30, 2022 reflect management's expectations that the current economic environment will not change materially:

Domestic system-wide same-store sales** increasing between 26% and 28% compared to 2021.

Total general and administrative expenses between $17 million and $18 million, including approximately $4.0 million related to share-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA* between $17 million and $19 million, including approximately $2.5 million related to cash payments for share-based compensation.



* Please refer to the Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss), and Net Cash Provided by (Used In) Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as well as the Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in the following tables. The Company is not able to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP estimates set forth above to their most directly comparable GAAP estimates without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict, forecast or determine the probable significance of the items impacting these estimates, including gains, losses and other charges, with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP estimates are not provided.

** Same-store sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-store sales and domestic system-wide same-store sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

DENNY’S CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) ($ in thousands) 12/29/21 12/30/20 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,624 $ 3,892 Investments 2,551 2,272 Receivables, net 19,621 21,349 Inventories 5,060 1,181 Assets held for sale — 1,125 Prepaid and other current assets 11,393 18,847 Total current assets 69,249 48,666 Property, net 91,176 86,154 Financing lease right-of-use assets, net 7,709 9,830 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 128,727 139,534 Goodwill 36,884 36,884 Intangible assets, net 50,226 51,559 Deferred financing costs, net 2,971 2,414 Deferred income taxes, net 11,502 23,210 Other noncurrent assets 37,083 32,698 Total assets $ 435,527 $ 430,949 Liabilities Current liabilities Current finance lease liabilities $ 1,952 $ 1,839 Current operating lease liabilities 15,829 16,856 Accounts payable 15,595 12,021 Other current liabilities 64,146 46,462 Total current liabilities 97,522 77,178 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 170,000 210,000 Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 10,744 13,530 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 126,296 137,534 Liability for insurance claims, less current portion 8,438 10,309 Other noncurrent liabilities 87,792 112,844 Total long-term liabilities 403,270 484,217 Total liabilities 500,792 561,395 Shareholders' deficit Common stock 642 640 Paid-in capital 135,596 123,833 Deficit (116,441 ) (194,514 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (54,470 ) (60,405 ) Treasury stock (30,592 ) — Total shareholders' deficit (65,265 ) (130,446 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 435,527 $ 430,949 Debt Balances Credit facility revolver due 2026 $ 170,000 $ 210,000 Finance lease liabilities 12,696 15,369 Total debt $ 182,696 $ 225,369





DENNY’S CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 12/29/21 12/30/20 Revenue: Company restaurant sales $ 47,406 $ 32,892 Franchise and license revenue 60,233 47,213 Total operating revenue 107,639 80,105 Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 40,386 31,475 Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 29,178 25,861 General and administrative expenses 17,694 20,451 Depreciation and amortization 4,066 3,909 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net (46,309 ) (511 ) Total operating costs and expenses, net 45,015 81,185 Operating income (loss) 62,624 (1,080 ) Interest expense, net 3,134 4,645 Other nonoperating expense (income), net 989 (8,022 ) Income before income taxes 58,501 2,297 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 15,046 (62 ) Net income $ 43,455 $ 2,359 Net income per share - basic $ 0.67 $ 0.04 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.04 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 64,449 64,898 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 64,870 65,467 Comprehensive income $ 45,241 $ 3,159 General and Administrative Expenses Corporate administrative expenses $ 11,993 $ 9,833 Share-based compensation 3,390 5,976 Incentive compensation 1,617 3,046 Deferred compensation valuation adjustments 694 1,596 Total general and administrative expenses $ 17,694 $ 20,451





DENNY’S CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 12/29/21 12/30/20 Revenue: Company restaurant sales $ 175,017 $ 118,160 Franchise and license revenue 223,157 170,445 Total operating revenue 398,174 288,605 Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 146,932 114,569 Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 109,140 94,348 General and administrative expenses 68,686 55,040 Depreciation and amortization 15,446 16,161 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net (46,105 ) 1,808 Total operating costs and expenses, net 294,099 281,926 Operating income 104,075 6,679 Interest expense, net 15,148 17,965 Other nonoperating income, net (15,176 ) (4,171 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 104,103 (7,115 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 26,030 (1,999 ) Net income (loss) $ 78,073 $ (5,116 ) Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 1.20 $ (0.08 ) Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 1.19 $ (0.08 ) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 65,171 60,812 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 65,573 60,812 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 84,008 $ (31,561 ) General and Administrative Expenses Corporate administrative expenses $ 44,367 $ 41,135 Share-based compensation 13,602 7,948 Incentive compensation 8,628 4,351 Deferred compensation valuation adjustments 2,089 1,606 Total general and administrative expenses $ 68,686 $ 55,040





DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

The Company believes that, in addition to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measures, certain non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate indicators to assist in the evaluation of operating performance and liquidity on a period-to-period basis. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and for compensation purposes, including incentive compensation for certain employees. Adjusted EBITDA is also used in the calculation of financial covenant ratios in accordance with the Company’s credit facility. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is also used as a non-GAAP liquidity measure by Management to assess the Company’s ability to generate cash and plan for future operating and capital actions. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provide useful information to investors and analysts about the Company’s operating results, financial condition or cash flows. However, each of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income (loss), net income (loss), net income (loss) per share, net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, or other financial performance and liquidity measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/29/21 12/30/20 12/29/21 12/30/20 Net income (loss) $ 43,455 $ 2,359 $ 78,073 $ (5,116 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 15,046 (62 ) 26,030 (1,999 ) Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net (46,309 ) (511 ) (46,105 ) 1,808 Other nonoperating expense (income), net 989 (8,022 ) (15,176 ) (4,171 ) Share-based compensation expense 3,390 5,976 13,602 7,948 Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments 694 1,596 2,089 1,606 Interest expense, net 3,134 4,645 15,148 17,965 Depreciation and amortization 4,066 3,909 15,446 16,161 Cash payments for restructuring charges and exit costs (219 ) (575 ) (1,767 ) (2,981 ) Cash payments for share-based compensation (193 ) (1,354 ) (1,758 ) (4,578 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,053 $ 7,961 $ 85,582 $ 26,643





DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Continued (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/29/21 12/30/20 12/29/21 12/30/20 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 12,944 $ 8,473 $ 76,173 $ (3,137 ) Capital expenditures (2,034 ) (1,486 ) (7,355 ) (6,962 ) Acquisitions of real estate (10,369 ) — (10,369 ) — Cash payments for restructuring charges and exit costs (219 ) (575 ) (1,767 ) (2,981 ) Cash payments for share-based compensation (193 ) (1,354 ) (1,758 ) (4,578 ) Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments 694 1,596 2,089 1,606 Other nonoperating expense (income), net 989 (8,022 ) (15,176 ) (4,171 ) Gains (losses) on investments (32 ) 6 (21 ) 123 Gains (losses) on early termination of debt and leases 471 (181 ) 523 (224 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs (159 ) (285 ) (1,105 ) (876 ) Gains (losses) and amortization on interest rate swap derivatives, net (2,142 ) 6,349 12,629 2,164 Interest expense, net 3,134 4,645 15,148 17,965 Cash interest expense, net (1) (3,916 ) (4,912 ) (17,152 ) (18,047 ) Deferred income tax expense (10,384 ) (6,486 ) (14,097 ) (3,981 ) Decrease in tax valuation allowance 5,031 3,041 5,031 3,041 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 15,046 (62 ) 26,030 (1,999 ) Income taxes (paid) received, net (4,304 ) 539 (9,942 ) (6 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Receivables 2,809 1,087 (1,373 ) (6,378 ) Inventories 3,830 164 3,879 (101 ) Other current assets (3,158 ) 7 (7,454 ) 3,872 Other noncurrent assets 860 2,290 1,881 1,816 Operating lease assets and liabilities 371 387 1,521 (844 ) Accounts payable (248 ) 2,142 (6,608 ) 10,682 Accrued payroll (1,651 ) (5,904 ) (3,113 ) 2,835 Accrued taxes 1,570 1,745 317 774 Other accrued liabilities (6,794 ) (987 ) (12,684 ) 5,525 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,284 (115 ) 5,517 5,510 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 3,430 $ 2,102 $ 40,764 $ 1,628





(1 ) Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.9 million and $3.3 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year ended December 29, 2021, respectively. Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.8 million and $1.9 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year ended December 30, 2020, respectively.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Continued (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 12/29/21 12/30/20 12/29/21 12/30/20 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,053 $ 7,961 $ 85,582 $ 26,643 Cash interest expense, net (1) (3,916 ) (4,912 ) (17,152 ) (18,047 ) Cash (paid) received for income taxes, net (4,304 ) 539 (9,942 ) (6 ) Cash paid for capital expenditures and real estate acquisitions (12,403 ) (1,486 ) (17,724 ) (6,962 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 3,430 $ 2,102 $ 40,764 $ 1,628 Net income (loss) $ 43,455 $ 2,359 $ 78,073 $ (5,116 ) (Gains) losses and amortization on interest rate swap derivatives, net 2,142 (6,349 ) (12,629 ) (2,164 ) Gains on sales of assets and other, net (46,722 ) (2,418 ) (47,822 ) (4,678 ) Impairment charges 442 1,564 442 4,083 Tax effect (2) 11,177 1,848 15,002 706 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 10,494 $ (2,996 ) $ 33,066 $ (7,169 ) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 64,870 64,898 65,573 60,812 Net Income (Loss) Per Share - Diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.04 $ 1.19 $ (0.08 ) Adjustments Per Share $ (0.51 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (0.04 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share $ 0.16 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.50 $ (0.12 )





(1 ) Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.9 million and $3.3 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year ended December 29, 2021, respectively. Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.8 million and $1.9 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year ended December 30, 2020, respectively. (2 ) Tax adjustments for the quarter and year ended December 29, 2021 reflect an effective tax rate of 25.3% and 25.0%, respectively. Tax adjustments for the quarter and year ended December 30, 2020 reflect an effective tax rate of 25.7% and 25.6%, respectively.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain other non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate indicators to assist in the evaluation of restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance of ongoing restaurant-level operations. The Company uses Restaurant-level Operating Margin, Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and these three non-GAAP measures are used to evaluate operating effectiveness.

The Company defines Restaurant-level Operating Margin as operating income (loss) excluding the following three items: general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, and operating (gains), losses and other charges, net. Restaurant-level Operating Margin is presented as a percent of total operating revenue. The Company excludes general and administrative expenses, which include primarily non-restaurant-level costs associated with support of company and franchised restaurants and other activities at their corporate office. The Company excludes depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which is related to company restaurant-level assets, because such expenses represent historical sunk costs which do not reflect current cash outlays for the restaurants. The Company excludes special items, included within operating (gains), losses and other charges, net, to provide investors with a clearer perspective of its ongoing operating performance and a more relevant comparison to prior period results.

Restaurant-level Operating Margin is the total of Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin. The Company defines Company Restaurant Operating Margin as company restaurant sales less costs of company restaurant sales (which include product costs, company restaurant level payroll and benefits, occupancy costs, and other operating costs including utilities, repairs and maintenance, marketing and other expenses) and presents it as a percent of company restaurant sales. The Company defines Franchise Operating Margin as franchise and license revenue (which includes franchise royalties and other non-food and beverage revenue streams such as initial franchise fees, advertising revenue and occupancy revenue) less costs of franchise and license revenue and presents it as a percent of franchise and license revenue.

These non-GAAP financial measures provide a meaningful comparison between periods and enable investors to focus on the performance of restaurant-level operations by excluding revenues and costs unrelated to food and beverage sales in addition to corporate general and administrative expense, depreciation and amortization, and operating (gains), losses and other charges, net. However, each of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income (loss), net income (loss) or other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Restaurant-level Operating Margin, Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin do not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders because of the aforementioned excluded items, and are not indicative of the overall results for the Company.

Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/29/21 12/30/20 12/29/21 12/30/20 Operating income (loss) $ 62,624 $ (1,080 ) $ 104,075 $ 6,679 General and administrative expenses 17,694 20,451 68,686 55,040 Depreciation and amortization 4,066 3,909 15,446 16,161 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net (46,309 ) (511 ) (46,105 ) 1,808 Restaurant-level Operating Margin $ 38,075 $ 22,769 $ 142,102 $ 79,688 Restaurant-level Operating Margin consists of: Company Restaurant Operating Margin (1) $ 7,020 $ 1,417 $ 28,085 $ 3,591 Franchise Operating Margin (2) 31,055 21,352 114,017 76,097 Restaurant-level Operating Margin $ 38,075 $ 22,769 $ 142,102 $ 79,688





(1 ) Company Restaurant Operating Margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of franchise and license revenue; less franchise and license revenue. (2 ) Franchise Operating Margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of company restaurant sales; less company restaurant sales.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Operating Margins (Unaudited) Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) 12/29/21 12/30/20 Company restaurant operations: (1) Company restaurant sales $ 47,406 100.0 % $ 32,892 100.0 % Costs of company restaurant sales: Product costs 11,833 25.0 % 8,275 25.2 % Payroll and benefits 17,998 38.0 % 14,614 44.4 % Occupancy 2,955 6.2 % 2,712 8.2 % Other operating costs: Utilities 1,539 3.2 % 1,333 4.1 % Repairs and maintenance 853 1.8 % 680 2.1 % Marketing 1,023 2.2 % 1,133 3.4 % Other direct costs 4,185 8.8 % 2,728 8.3 % Total costs of company restaurant sales $ 40,386 85.2 % $ 31,475 95.7 % Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 7,020 14.8 % $ 1,417 4.3 % Franchise operations: (3) Franchise and license revenue: Royalties $ 28,128 46.7 % $ 19,039 40.3 % Advertising revenue 19,031 31.6 % 15,060 31.9 % Initial and other fees 2,663 4.4 % 2,399 5.1 % Occupancy revenue 10,411 17.3 % 10,715 22.7 % Total franchise and license revenue $ 60,233 100.0 % $ 47,213 100.0 % Costs of franchise and license revenue: Advertising costs $ 19,030 31.6 % $ 15,060 31.9 % Occupancy costs 6,374 10.6 % 6,636 14.1 % Other direct costs 3,774 6.3 % 4,165 8.8 % Total costs of franchise and license revenue $ 29,178 48.4 % $ 25,861 54.8 % Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 31,055 51.6 % $ 21,352 45.2 % Total operating revenue (4) $ 107,639 100.0 % $ 80,105 100.0 % Total costs of operating revenue (4) 69,564 64.6 % 57,336 71.6 % Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP) (4)(2) $ 38,075 35.4 % $ 22,769 28.4 % Other operating expenses: (4)(2) General and administrative expenses $ 17,694 16.4 % $ 20,451 25.5 % Depreciation and amortization 4,066 3.8 % 3,909 4.9 % Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net (46,309 ) (43.0 )% (511 ) (0.6 )% Total other operating expenses (income) $ (24,549 ) (22.8 )% $ 23,849 29.8 % Operating income (loss) (4) $ 62,624 58.2 % $ (1,080 ) (1.3 )% (1 ) As a percentage of company restaurant sales. (2 ) Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Operating margins should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income (loss), net income (loss) or other financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. (3 ) As a percentage of franchise and license revenue. (4 ) As a percentage of total operating revenue.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Operating Margins (Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/29/21 12/30/20 Company restaurant operations: (1) Company restaurant sales $ 175,017 100.0 % $ 118,160 100.0 % Costs of company restaurant sales: Product costs 42,982 24.6 % 29,816 25.2 % Payroll and benefits 65,337 37.3 % 51,684 43.7 % Occupancy 11,662 6.7 % 11,241 9.5 % Other operating costs: Utilities 5,814 3.3 % 5,148 4.4 % Repairs and maintenance 2,743 1.6 % 2,608 2.2 % Marketing 4,594 2.6 % 3,904 3.3 % Other direct costs 13,800 7.9 % 10,168 8.6 % Total costs of company restaurant sales $ 146,932 84.0 % $ 114,569 97.0 % Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 28,085 16.0 % $ 3,591 3.0 % Franchise operations: (3) Franchise and license revenue: Royalties $ 103,425 46.4 % $ 67,501 39.6 % Advertising revenue 69,957 31.3 % 53,745 31.5 % Initial and other fees 8,009 3.6 % 7,332 4.3 % Occupancy revenue 41,766 18.7 % 41,867 24.6 % Total franchise and license revenue $ 223,157 100.0 % $ 170,445 100.0 % Costs of franchise and license revenue: Advertising costs $ 69,957 31.3 % $ 53,745 31.5 % Occupancy costs 26,237 11.8 % 26,732 15.7 % Other direct costs 12,946 5.8 % 13,871 8.1 % Total costs of franchise and license revenue $ 109,140 48.9 % $ 94,348 55.4 % Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 114,017 51.1 % $ 76,097 44.6 % Total operating revenue (4) $ 398,174 100.0 % $ 288,605 100.0 % Total costs of operating revenue (4) 256,072 64.3 % 208,917 72.4 % Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP) (4)(2) $ 142,102 35.7 % $ 79,688 27.6 % Other operating expenses: (4)(2) General and administrative expenses $ 68,686 17.3 % $ 55,040 19.1 % Depreciation and amortization 15,446 3.9 % 16,161 5.6 % Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net (46,105 ) (11.6 )% 1,808 0.6 % Total other operating expenses $ 38,027 9.6 % $ 73,009 25.3 % Operating income (4) $ 104,075 26.1 % $ 6,679 2.3 % (1 ) As a percentage of company restaurant sales. (2 ) Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Operating margin should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income (loss), net income (loss) or other financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. (3 ) As a percentage of franchise and license revenue. (4 ) As a percentage of total operating revenue.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Statistical Data (Unaudited) Changes in Same-Store Sales (1) vs. 2019 Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended (Increase (decrease)) 12/29/21 12/29/21 Company Restaurants 5.1 % (3.5 )% Domestic Franchised Restaurants 0.4 % (4.8 )% Domestic System-wide Restaurants 0.7 % (4.7 )% Changes in Same-Store Sales (1) vs. Prior Year Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended (Increase (decrease)) 12/29/21 12/30/20 12/29/21 12/30/20 Company Restaurants 58.6 % (34.9 )% 55.3 % (36.7 )% Domestic Franchised Restaurants 48.3 % (32.8 )% 40.1 % (30.9 )% Domestic System-wide Restaurants 49.0 % (32.9 )% 41.1 % (31.4 )% Average Unit Sales Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/29/21 12/30/20 12/29/21 12/30/20 Company Restaurants $ 735 $ 499 $ 2,709 $ 1,812 Franchised Restaurants $ 431 $ 314 $ 1,597 $ 1,181 Franchised Restaurant Unit Activity Company & Licensed Total Ending Units September 29, 2021 65 1,582 1,647 Units Opened — 7 7 Units Closed — (14 ) (14 ) Net Change — (7 ) (7 ) Ending Units December 29, 2021 65 1,575 1,640 Equivalent Units Fourth Quarter 2021 64 1,580 1,644 Fourth Quarter 2020 66 1,594 1,660 Net Change (2 ) (14 ) (16 ) Franchised Restaurant Unit Activity Company & Licensed Total Ending Units December 30, 2020 65 1,585 1,650 Units Opened — 20 20 Units Closed — (30 ) (30 ) Net Change — (10 ) (10 ) Ending Units December 29, 2021 65 1,575 1,640 Equivalent Units Year-to-Date 2021 65 1,581 1,646 Year-to-Date 2020 65 1,614 1,679 Net Change — (33 ) (33 )



