Eneti Inc. Announces a Commitment for a Five-Year $175 million Multicurrency Senior Secured Green Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility and Announces the Repayment of $105.3 million of Existing Debt

MONACO, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) (the “Company”) announced today that it has received commitments from DNB Capital LLC, Societe Generale, Citibank N.A., Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Credit Industriel et Commercial for a five-year credit facility of $175 million (the “Credit Facility”).



The Credit Facility, which was over-subscribed, bears interest at the applicable benchmark plus 3.05%-3.15%, and may be partially drawn in Euros. It is subject to customary conditions precedent and the execution of definitive documentation and is expected to close within the second quarter of 2022.

Additionally, the Company repaid (i) in December 2021, $17.7 million of redeemable notes due March 2022, and (ii) in February 2022, $87.65 million of 8% subordinated debt due September 2022. These two repayments of debt amount to $105.3 million in aggregate.

About Eneti Inc.

Eneti Inc. is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website www.eneti-inc.com, which is not a part of this press release.

