Go MetaRail and Legends of Mitra Announce Strategic Partnership

HOUSTON TX, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go MetaRail is thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Legends of Mitra, a multichain strategy defense game being built on the Klatyn, Cronos, Algorand, Wax, and Binance chain. LoM has recently closed a $1.45 million private funding round with the support of an impressive lineup of GameFi and blockchain investors, helping to ensure the successful rollout of this innovative and fully multichain strategy game.

Go MetaRail, the metaverse travel network and exchange, connects the many worlds of the metaverse by building gates to allow travel between virtual world platforms without breaking immersion. Cryptocurrency can also be exchanged between worlds without the need for gas fees. Currently in our own private funding round, Go MetaRail is poised to become a key player in facilitating interworld connection within the metaverse.

About Legends of Mitra

Legends of Mitra is a free-to-play-to-earn game that rewards players anywhere in the world with MITA tokens and NFTs depending on their engagement and skills in the game. “We are positioned to be one of the first free-to-play-to-earn NFT and metaverse games coming out of Africa,” says Kena, CEO of Gem Studios, the studio building the Legends of Mitra game. Gem Studios is one of Africa’s first gaming studios, and the creators of Angry Warlord and Dragon Fly.

The mission of Legends of Mitra is to drive blockchain adoption and economic growth in Africa by making a straightforward platform that everyone from kids to the elderly can enjoy. They are building games for gamers, especially for those who are new to blockchain and cryptocurrency. Read their white paper here.

About Go MetaRail

The team at Go MetaRail believes that travel through the metaverse should be an enjoyable experience. “Right now, the metaverse is made up of hundreds of individual worlds. We feel it’s vitally important to connect them,” says Chris Augustine, CEO/founder of Go MetaRail. Our aim is to usher in the economic interchange between each virtual world that contains a Go MetaRail Kiosk. Go MetaRail is not a virtual world itself, but a digital go-between facilitating the interconnection of different metaverse platforms.

Additionally, each Go MetaRail Kiosk will provide a simple way to convert a traveler’s current cryptocurrency into the cryptocurrency needed at their destination. This will facilitate both the tourism flow between worlds and also the ease of entry from one platform to another. Read the White Paper here.

