Coherus Names Paul Reider Chief Commercial Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: “CHRS”, “the Company”, “Coherus”) today announced Paul Reider has been named Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Reider previously held the position of Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations and Market Access.



“Paul has a demonstrated record of success in biopharmaceutical sales and marketing, having led multiple successful commercial launches and managed blockbuster oncology brands. I am excited to name him Chief Commercial Officer. His broad experience launching specialty brands, deep relationships with customers and payers, and leadership skills will prove invaluable to Coherus as we prepare to launch as many as five new products over the next 18 months,” said Denny Lanfear, CEO of Coherus.

Mr. Reider has 30 years of biotechnology industry sales and marketing experience across oncology, rheumatology, endocrinology and rare disease therapeutic areas. Prior to joining Coherus in 2021, he served as Vice President of Sales and Strategic Accounts for Puma Biotechnology. He led the establishment of a new U.S.-based oncology commercial team at Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals and subsequently served as the General Manager of Ipsen Canada. From 1996 to 2013, he held marketing and executive leadership roles at Amgen including marketing lead for the U.S. launch of Neulasta®, which grew to become a $4 billion product in the U.S.; Brand Director of the Filgrastim Franchise; Executive Director of Corporate Accounts; commercial leader for the establishment of Amgen affiliates in Mexico and Brazil; and founding commercial leader of the Bone Health Business Unit which launched Prolia®, now a $3.2 billion global brand.

Mr. Reider earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and an M.B.A. from Bowling Green State University.

"I am honored to be named Chief Commercial Officer at this pivotal time for Coherus as we become a multi-product company and execute on our plans to build a leading immuno-oncology franchise,” said Mr. Reider.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company building a leading immuno-oncology franchise funded with cash generated by its portfolio of FDA-approved products. In 2021, Coherus in-licensed toripalimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, in the United States and Canada. A biologics license application for toripalimab for the treatment of metastatic or recurrent nasopharyngeal carcinoma is currently under priority review by the FDA, with a target action date of April 2022. Toripalimab is also being evaluated in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of cancers of the lung, breast, liver, skin, kidney, stomach, esophagus, and bladder.

Coherus markets UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv), a biosimilar of Neulasta® in the United States, and expects to launch the FDA-approved Humira® biosimilar YUSIMRY™ (adalimumab-aqvh) in the United States in 2023. The FDA is currently reviewing the biologics license application for CHS-201, a biosimilar of Lucentis® (ranibizumab), with a target action date of August 2022. Coherus is also developing CHS-305, a biosimilar of Avastin® (bevacizumab).

UDENYCA® and YUSIMRY™ are trademarks of Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

Prolia® and Neulasta® are registered trademarks of AmGen Inc.

Avastin® and Lucentis® are registered trademarks of Genentech, Inc.

Humira® is a registered trademark of AbbVie Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Coherus’ ability to build its immuno-oncology franchise to achieve a leading market position; Coherus’ ability to generate cash; Coherus’ investment plans; and Coherus’ expectations regarding its ability to launch products over the near term.

Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Coherus’ actual results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process; risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to our existing and potential collaboration partners; risks of the drug development position of Coherus’ competitors; the risks and uncertainties of the regulatory approval process, including the speed of regulatory review and the timing of Coherus’ regulatory filings; the risk of FDA review issues; the risk of Coherus’ execution of its change in strategy from a focus on biosimilars to a strategy using cash from biosimilars to fund an immuno-oncology franchise; the risk that Coherus is unable to complete commercial transactions and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Coherus’ drug candidates; and the risks and uncertainties of possible litigation. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Coherus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Coherus’ business in general, see Coherus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2021, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including the sections therein captioned “Risk Factors” and in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

McDavid Stilwell

Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

IR@coherus.com



