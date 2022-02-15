Intapp and QorusDocs Partner to Accelerate Proposal Management for the Legal Industry

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud-based software for the global professional and financial services industries, today announced a global partnership with QorusDocs, a proposal management software company that streamlines proposal creation and request for proposal (RFP) responses. Through this partnership, OnePlace Marketing & Business Development — an Intapp solution for next-generation client development — will integrate with the QorusDocs proposal management software.



The partnership between Intapp and QorusDocs will enable law firms to seamlessly leverage their collective experience data in professional-looking proposals, enhancing their ability to win more business. The integration combines the advanced capabilities of OnePlace Marketing & Business Development — specifically, the centralization of critical data spanning expertise, clients, and matters — with the award-winning, automated document generation capabilities of QorusDocs, helping firms easily create differentiated client pitches and RFP responses.

“In response to strong competition within the legal industry, we’ve seen more investment in knowledge and experience management tools that enable law firms to better assert their expertise when pursuing new business,” said Lavinia Calvert, General Manager of Marketing and Business Development Solutions at Intapp. “The combination of OnePlace Marketing & Business Development and QorusDocs lets firms easily harness internal, firmwide intelligence to craft winning pitches and proposals.”

Using AI and natural language processing (NLP), both OnePlace Marketing & Business Development and QorusDocs source answers to RFP questions directly from firm data and pull together a visually compelling report. Users can conduct this work directly from their Intapp OnePlace environment, and easily switch to Microsoft Office applications to refine proposals through an inherent Microsoft 365 integration.

“Firms are looking to new technology to lower costs, improve value, and modernize operations,” said Ray Meiring, CEO of QorusDocs. “Through this global partnership, Intapp is able to offer sophisticated, specialized proposal management tools with automated proposal development, tracking, and insight capabilities that complement the company’s experience management solutions, helping law firms to improve the quality of their proposals and, ultimately, win more business.”

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,000 of the world's premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About QorusDocs

QorusDocs is cloud-based proposal management software that streamlines RFP responses — as well as request for information (RFI) and request for quotation (RFQ) responses — and automates proposal creation. The smart solution is intuitive and easy to adopt, enabling proposal and sales teams to create personalized, professional-looking documents directly from familiar Microsoft Office apps and popular CRM systems. QorusDocs’ AI-enabled automated response feature eases the process of identifying high-quality content for proposal and RFP development. With QorusDocs, you can create RFP, RFI, and RFQ responses as well as pitches, presentations, security questionnaires, and statements of work (SOWs) from a single source of truth, and complete them within minutes instead of hours. For more information, visit qorusdocs.com.

