VPG Announces Change in Corporate Strategy and Reporting Segments

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement sensing technologies, today announced a new corporate strategy resulting in a realignment of its reporting business segments.



The new corporate strategy and reporting structure builds on the Company’s strengths and investments. The change is designed to accelerate the Company’s growth and optimize its financial performance by leveraging its core technologies, competitive position, and deep technical expertise in growing applications that increasingly require precision measurement solutions.

Marc Zandman, Chairman of the Board of VPG, commented: “We are excited to announce this next evolutionary step for VPG and the potential for faster growth and long-term value creation it provides. Our new strategy also broadens the M&A landscape in new markets and applications.”

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company adopted a new structure, under which each of VPG's business segments maintains and deploys specific go-to-market strategies, technical expertise, capital requirements, and acquisition opportunities. This reflects an evolution from the Company's previous strategy of vertical product/technology integration, in which the Company sought to source and integrate components, products and technologies from one business to another.

Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, "We believe the timing is optimal for this change given broadening precision sensing applications in both our traditional industrial markets and new areas, due to the development of higher functionality in our customers' end products. With this change, we are now better positioned to address a number of positive trends in semiconductor test equipment, electrification, consumer applications, increased safety testing, and regulatory requirements, among others.

"Our three reporting segments, which place an expanded emphasis on precision measurement sensing technologies, are each centered on its own capabilities, strategic and operational synergies, and competitive positions to drive additional customer value," Mr. Shoshani said.

Reporting Segments

For the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, and on a go-forward basis, the Company is reporting its results in three new reporting segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

The Sensors segment is comprised of precision resistors and strain gages, including our advanced sensors.

The Weighing Solutions segment is comprised of the force sensors, on-board weighing, and process weighing business lines.

The Measurement Systems segment is comprised of steel mill manufacturing productivity solutions (KELK), new metal alloy development systems (Dynamic Systems Inc.), data acquisition systems (Pacific Instruments) and safety testing solutions (Diversified Technical Systems).

