Carbeeza Inc. Announces Saskatchewan Launch

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbeeza Inc. (the "Company"; TSX.V: AUTO) is pleased to announce that the Company has officially launched in Saskatchewan.



The Company continues to add new franchised dealership locations across western Canada, providing consumers access to hard-to-find vehicle inventory. The Carbeeza platform provides dealerships with vetted, pre-qualified customers that are deep in the sales funnel and is differentiated from other on-line listing and lead services that simply provide leads. Consumers can find a vehicle on their terms and determine their best potential options for financing before deciding whether to do a deal.

The launch of Carbeeza in Saskatchewan demonstrates continued discipline in executing its strategic plan. The Company also continues to sign up franchised dealers and expand inventory in Manitoba and will be turning its attention to the large market of Ontario shortly.

Carbeeza is focused on continuous product improvement and has new features under development designed to assist its growing dealership partners.

Sandro Torrieri, CEO of Carbeeza, commented: “The team has been very gratified by the positive reception Carbeeza has received in Saskatchewan. We reached a high level of market penetration quite rapidly in Saskatchewan and are excited to be able to offer consumers access to scarce vehicle inventory, coupled with a transparent and easy way to assess financing options. Dealerships will be pleased with the increased deal flow as consumers increasingly turn to on-line marketplaces., and some of the added functionality under development.”

The Carbeeza platform is accessible on the web at www.carbeeza.com and the app is available for download on the Apple App and Google Play stores.

Carbeeza Inc.

Carbeeza is a Canadian-based software company whose platform is targeted to the automotive marketplace. It is the first application to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Using state-of-the-art technology, Carbeeza brings the process of buying a car right to the phone, tailor-made for the consumer. Carbeeza is highly beneficial to both consumers and auto dealers.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CARBEEZA INC.

Sandro Torrieri, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, anticipations, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance, or other similar statements that are not statements of fact. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. The Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

For further information please contact:



Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@carbeeza.com

Telephone: 1-855-216-8802

Website: www.carbeeza.com