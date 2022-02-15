ZURN WATER SOLUTIONS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of ZWS and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s merger with Elkay Manufacturing Company.



On February 14, 2022, Zurn Water Solutions announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with Elkay in an all-stock transaction. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Elkay shareholders will receive up to 52.5 million shares of Zurn Water Solutions, which will result in Elkay shareholders owning approximately 29% of the combined company and current Zurn Water Solutions shareholders owning approximately 71% of the combined company. The deal is scheduled to close in the third quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Zurn Water Solution’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Zurn Water Solution’s stockholders.

