Ninepoint Launches Ninepoint Carbon Credit ETF

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”) is pleased to announce that the ETF series units of Ninepoint Carbon Credit ETF (the “Fund”) will be available for purchase in U.S. dollars (Ticker: CBON.U) and Canadian dollars (Ticker: CBON) on the NEO Exchange as of the open of trading on February 16, 2022.



The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to provide unitholders with long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in global carbon emissions allowance futures.

The Fund will initially invest in the major carbon allowance futures globally, namely, the European Union Allowance (the “EUA”), the California Carbon Allowance (the “CCA”) which includes the province of Quebec, and the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (the “RGGI”) which is focused on the northeast United States.

About Ninepoint Partners



Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including North American Equity, Global Equity, Real Assets & Alternative Income. Ninepoint Digital Asset Group is a division of Ninepoint Partners.

For more information on Ninepoint, please visit www.ninepoint.com or inquiries regarding the Offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

