Melcor Developments Ltd. announces Change of Transfer Agent

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX: MRD), an Alberta-based real estate development and asset management company, today announced that effective February 16, 2022, Odyssey Trust Company has replaced AST Trust Company as the registrar and transfer agent of the Melcor Shares.

All inquiries and correspondence relating to shareholder records, transfer of shares, lost certificates or change of address should be directed to Odyssey Trust Company as follows:



Odyssey Trust Company

Trader’s Bank Building

702 67 Yonge St

Toronto, ON M5E 1J8



Phone: 1-888-290-1175

Web: https://odysseycontact.com/

About Melcor Developments Ltd.

Melcor is a diversified real estate development and asset management company with a rich heritage of innovation in real estate since 1923.

Through integrated operating divisions, Melcor manages the full life cycle of real estate development: acquiring raw land, community planning, construction and development, and managing revenue-producing office, retail and residential assets. Melcor develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses.

Melcor is committed to building communities that enrich quality of life – communities where people live, work, shop and play.