Northview Fund Announces February Distribution and Completion of Name Change

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Fund (the “Fund”) today announced its February 2022 cash distribution amounts on its outstanding Class A Units, Class C Units and Class F Units Class (collectively, the “Units”), payable on March 15, 2022 to holders of Units of record at February 28, 2022. The distribution amounts will be as follows:

C$0.10476 per Class A Unit, representing approximately C$1.26 per Unit on an annualized basis;

C$0.11056 per Class C Unit, representing approximately C$1.33 per Unit on an annualized basis;

C$0.10807 per Class F Unit, representing approximately C$1.30 per Unit on an annualized basis;



The Fund also announces today the completion of its previously announced name change from Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund to Northview Fund. The Fund's units are expected to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under its new name on or about February 18, 2022, under its existing ticker symbol NHF.UN. No action is needed from current unitholders in relation to the change of name.

About Northview Fund

The Fund is a “closed-end fund” established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Fund’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including with respect to the payment of distributions, the annualized pre-tax distribution yield, and its proposed name change. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Fund’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on the Fund’s estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the Fund’s materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, which could cause the actual results and performance of the Fund to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what the Fund believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of today and the Fund, except as required by applicable law, assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

To learn more about the Fund, visit www.northviewfund.com or contact: