Gran Tierra Announces Release Date for its 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results, Conference Call and Webcast Details

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra”) (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE), announces that the Company will release its 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, after market close. A conference call to discuss the 2021 fourth quarter results will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the following day, Wednesday February 23, 2022. Details of the conference call are as follows:



Date: Wednesday February 23, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time) North America: +1-844-348-3792 (Toll-Free) United Kingdom: +44 (0)80 0028 8438 International: +1-614-999-9309

Interested parties may also access the live webcast on the investor relations page of Gran Tierra’s website at www.grantierra.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on Gran Tierra’s website until March 2, 2022. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available following the call until March 2, 2022. To access the replay, dial toll-free 1-855-859-2056 (North America), or 1-404-537-3406 (outside of Canada and USA), conference ID: 6575715.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Gary Guidry

President & Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Ellson

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Rodger Trimble

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1-403-265-3221

info@grantierra.com

For more information on Gran Tierra please go to: www.grantierra.com .

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador and will continue to pursue additional growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company’s portfolio. The Company’s common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Information on the Company’s website (including the Sustainability Report) does not constitute a part of this press release. Investor inquiries may be directed to info@grantierra.com or (403) 265-3221.

