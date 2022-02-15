Green Builder Media Announces Housing 2.0 Education Series GIVEAWAY

Lake City, Colo., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Want to learn how to design, build, and sell homes profitably? Enter Green Builder Media’s Housing 2.0 GIVEAWAY for a chance to attend the prestigious Housing 2.0 workshops for free (a $1,500 value!)

The next Housing 2.0 Workshop series starts February 24 and includes:

A seat in the 6-part virtual workshop series that will show you how to extract 30%-70% of cost savings for every new home built!

A seat at 6 online courses taught by industry influencers, guest speakers, and subject matter experts.

Exclusive Housing 2.0 content tailored for your business and building needs, including building science, new product information, market trends and data from COGNITION Smart Data, and more!

Here is what past attendees have said about this one-of-a-kind building industry educational program:

“Housing 2.0 provided exactly the right information at the right time. I can't believe the evolution I've seen this last year for my company! The house I presented in the Housing 2.0 Action Group has finished foundation and starting framing. Not only is the design optimized, but we were able to bring down the cost by 50%!”—Carol Orona, Panorama Homes

“I just completed your Housing 2.0 workshop. I found the workshop to be fantastic. Extremely informative, well organized, and for me educational. My background comes from larger builders where knowledge about health, energy, sustainability, etcetera was not that important at the time. I might actually have to watch the modules again to get the full benefit. Again, very well done.”—Doyle Dudley, Director of Purchasing, Thrive Home Builders

“Once you decide to be a credible ESG focused builder, the resources available through Green Builder Media’s Housing 2.0 program and the connection to other participants are invaluable. The workshops offer straightforward applications for better design, better building, and better consumer engagement that aren’t accessible anywhere else. The common struggles and solutions shared between participants of the Action Group were accessible, pragmatic, and useful. We have been able to put the Why, What, and How into everyday business practice the day after we discussed it in the Housing 2.0 workshops and Action Group.”—CR Herro, EVP Operations, Bettr Homes & VP Innovation Meritage Homes

“I have finally come up for air after a very crazy Q4, and we are very focused on our journey to disrupt the industry in 2022 by executing the vision you laid out in the first Housing 2.0 webinar series you so graciously and studiously gave early in 2021. I am going to be utilizing the book as a ‘must read’ for our teams in 2022.”—Corey Donahue, Cofounder, Bettr Homes

Deadline to enter is Midnight EST February 21, 2022. Winners will be announced, Tuesday, February 22.

